Mayor says Palm Beach County 'very lucky' after Isaias
Mayor Dave Kerner says Palm Beach County "got very lucky" after being spared the worst of Tropical Storm Isaias as the focus returns to fighting COVID-19.
Tropical Storm Isaias whips up the surf in southern FloridaTropical Storm Isaias, which was recently downgraded from a hurricane, sent pounding surf onto the beaches of southern Florida on Sunday (August 2nd).
Hurricane Isaias rolls into southern FloridaOuter bands of Hurricane Isaias, recently downgraded to a tropical storm, hit southern Florida on Saturday (August 1st) afternoon.
Rough Surf Ahead Of Isaias Shuts Down Beaches In Palm Beach CountyCIt was definitely not a beach day along South Florida’s coast line as Tropical Storm Isaias churned up the water, sending waves crashing into the Lake Worth Beach pier.