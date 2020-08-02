Global  
 

Mayor says Palm Beach County 'very lucky' after Isaias
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 18:26s - Published
Mayor says Palm Beach County 'very lucky' after Isaias

Mayor says Palm Beach County 'very lucky' after Isaias

Mayor Dave Kerner says Palm Beach County "got very lucky" after being spared the worst of Tropical Storm Isaias as the focus returns to fighting COVID-19.

Tropical Storm Isaias whips up the surf in southern Florida [Video]

Tropical Storm Isaias whips up the surf in southern Florida

Tropical Storm Isaias, which was recently downgraded from a hurricane, sent pounding surf onto the beaches of southern Florida on Sunday (August 2nd).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 05:14Published
Hurricane Isaias rolls into southern Florida [Video]

Hurricane Isaias rolls into southern Florida

Outer bands of Hurricane Isaias, recently downgraded to a tropical storm, hit southern Florida on Saturday (August 1st) afternoon.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:59Published
Rough Surf Ahead Of Isaias Shuts Down Beaches In Palm Beach County [Video]

Rough Surf Ahead Of Isaias Shuts Down Beaches In Palm Beach County

CIt was definitely not a beach day along South Florida’s coast line as Tropical Storm Isaias churned up the water, sending waves crashing into the Lake Worth Beach pier.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:25Published