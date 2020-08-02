Microsoft Targets TikTok Purchase by Sept. 15 After Trump Administration Threatens Ban on Popular App
Tik Tok: Banned or bought?| Microsoft in talks to buy Tik Tok US| Oneindia NewsMicrosoft is in advanced talks to acquire the popular Chinese video app Tik Tok. There were speculations about the same when a few days ago US President Donald Trump had spoken of banning the app,..
TikTok's owner offers to forego stake - sourcesChina's ByteDance has agreed to divest the U.S. operations of TikTok completely in a bid to save a deal with the White House, after President Donald Trump said on Friday he had decided to ban the..
President Donald Trump Threatens To Ban TikTokThe social media app TikTok is a favorite for teens -- and a favorite target for President Donald Trump. The president has threatened to ban the platform, but the company says it's not going anywhere;..