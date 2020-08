Non-profit organizations and free clinics across the Tampa Bay Area are stepping up to provide free and low-cost medical care to families who have lost jobs and healthcare coverage in COVID-19 layoffs.



Related videos from verified sources Helps for homeless pets



A new program called "Pets in Need Project" is helping homeless pets."When COVID hit, we realized that the homeless and their pets were even more vulnerable than usual," said Ellevet Sciences.. Credit: Localish Duration: 01:08 Published 5 days ago Beloved ICU Doctor Dies Of COVID-19



Maryland has had more than 85,000 cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and more than 3,000 deaths. Now, HuffPost reports the disease has taken the life of a cherished Maryland ICU doctor... Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38 Published 6 days ago Deputy CMO explains change to Spain travel advice



The Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England says that the latest data on Spain shows a "sharp increase" in Covid-19 cases in the country. Professor Jonathan Van-Tam added: "We're in the middle of a.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:58 Published 1 week ago