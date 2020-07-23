Global  
 

Brie and Nikki Bella give birth
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Brie and Nikki Bella give birth
Nikki Bella has given birth to a baby boy with her fiance Artem Chigvintsev.
Related news from verified sources

Twins Nikki and Brie Bella deliver baby boys one day apart: 'We are overwhelmed with joy'

WWE and 'Total Bellas' stars Brie and Nikki Bella both gave birth to baby boys this weekend. The...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayDNA


Nikki Bella Gives Birth to Her First Child With Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella is officially a new mom! The Total Bellas star welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


WWE star Nikki Bella announces birth of baby boy hours after twin sister Brie

WWE star Nikki Bella announces birth of baby boy hours after twin sister Brie Nikki Bella has announced the news that she has given birth to her first child just hours after her...
Daily Star - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsJust Jared



Tweets about this

ItsFariya

Fareeya.K RT @SkyNews: The Bella Twins: WWE stars Nikki and Brie Bella give birth just one day apart https://t.co/eLuyB0hPSF 17 minutes ago

Mxlbxs

DrinkMoreWater💧 RT @RyhanButler: Skeptics: "tWiNs DiSpRoVe AsTrOlOgY" Twins: https://t.co/Syegk5ZQMg 24 minutes ago

wzzm13

13 On Your Side Twins Nikki and Brie Bella give birth to baby boys one day apart https://t.co/E6aGroAcNe 30 minutes ago

DailiesReportag

Dailies Reportage (Photos) WWE twins, Nikki and Brie Bella give birth to baby boys a day apart https://t.co/mvEmcXlIQP 33 minutes ago

Clsedacntprnmt

closed WWE divas and reality star twins Nikki and Brie Bella give birth a day apart https://t.co/AbSRnLY5Jw 33 minutes ago

IDDDIAD

The Dealer Nikki and Brie Bella Give Birth To Their Babies https://t.co/3o2BUelQrV 35 minutes ago

officialgidip

Gidipoint.com Nikki & Brie Bella: WWE twins give birth to baby boys a day apart (Photos) https://t.co/nvWBooWNnb 43 minutes ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete RT @MetroUK: Twin magic! https://t.co/03O3ov0vUk 44 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Nikki Bella is a mum [Video]

Nikki Bella is a mum

Wrestler and reality TV star Nikki Bella has become a first-time mother.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Celebrity Makeup Looks On The Red Carpet Ciara, Nikki Bella, Carmen Electra, Priscilla Presley, Mandy Moore [Video]

Celebrity Makeup Looks On The Red Carpet Ciara, Nikki Bella, Carmen Electra, Priscilla Presley, Mandy Moore

http://www.maximotv.com || Broll footage: Never seen footage of celebrity makeup looks while being interviewed on various red carpets around Hollywood, California in 2019 || Ciara, Nikki Bella, Carmen..

Credit: MaximoTV     Duration: 04:56Published
Brie Bella is trying to stay calm as she nears her due date [Video]

Brie Bella is trying to stay calm as she nears her due date

Brie Bella is "trying not to put pressure" on herself as she nears her due date, because she's worried she might need to have a C-section.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:38Published