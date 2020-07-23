Brie and Nikki Bella give birth

Fareeya.K RT @SkyNews: The Bella Twins: WWE stars Nikki and Brie Bella give birth just one day apart https://t.co/eLuyB0hPSF 17 minutes ago
DrinkMoreWater💧 RT @RyhanButler: Skeptics: "tWiNs DiSpRoVe AsTrOlOgY"
Twins: https://t.co/Syegk5ZQMg 24 minutes ago
13 On Your Side Twins Nikki and Brie Bella give birth to baby boys one day apart https://t.co/E6aGroAcNe 30 minutes ago
Dailies Reportage (Photos) WWE twins, Nikki and Brie Bella give birth to baby boys a day apart https://t.co/mvEmcXlIQP 33 minutes ago
closed WWE divas and reality star twins Nikki and Brie Bella give birth a day apart https://t.co/AbSRnLY5Jw 33 minutes ago
The Dealer Nikki and Brie Bella Give Birth To Their Babies https://t.co/3o2BUelQrV 35 minutes ago
Gidipoint.com Nikki & Brie Bella: WWE twins give birth to baby boys a day apart (Photos) https://t.co/nvWBooWNnb 43 minutes ago
Anette Fekete RT @MetroUK: Twin magic! https://t.co/03O3ov0vUk 44 minutes ago
Nikki Bella is a mumWrestler and reality TV star Nikki Bella has become a first-time mother.
Celebrity Makeup Looks On The Red Carpet Ciara, Nikki Bella, Carmen Electra, Priscilla Presley, Mandy Moorehttp://www.maximotv.com || Broll footage: Never seen footage of celebrity makeup looks while being interviewed on various red carpets around Hollywood, California in 2019 || Ciara, Nikki Bella, Carmen..
Brie Bella is trying to stay calm as she nears her due dateBrie Bella is "trying not to put pressure" on herself as she nears her due date, because she's worried she might need to have a C-section.