'Sushant had bipolar disorder, took medicines': Mumbai police on actor's death

The Commissioner of Police, Mumbai held a press conference to provide an update on the progress in investigation regarding actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Param Bir Singh revealed that during the probe, police found that the late actor suffered from bipolar disorder and was taking medications.

He was also consulting a psychiatrist for treatment.

Mumbai police have so far recorded statements of over 55 people.

Mumbai police chief also spoke on the possible conclusions of the investigation.

If the investigators don't find any criminality in Sushant's death, then they will approach a magistrate to file a closure report.

However, if criminality is found, then charges under the Indian Penal Code would be filed, and the probe would continue.

PB Singh also revealed the various angles which the probe team is following up on, including professional rivalry, financial transactions, and health.

Meanwhile, controversy has broken out over a parallel investigation being conducted by Bihar police following a complaint against Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty by the late actor's father.

A senior officer sent to Mumbai was 'forcibly quarantined' as per Bihar police chief, Gupteshwar Pandey.

