'Sushant had bipolar disorder, took medicines': Mumbai police on actor's death
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:04s - Published
'Sushant had bipolar disorder, took medicines': Mumbai police on actor's death

'Sushant had bipolar disorder, took medicines': Mumbai police on actor's death

The Commissioner of Police, Mumbai held a press conference to provide an update on the progress in investigation regarding actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Param Bir Singh revealed that during the probe, police found that the late actor suffered from bipolar disorder and was taking medications.

He was also consulting a psychiatrist for treatment.

Mumbai police have so far recorded statements of over 55 people.

Mumbai police chief also spoke on the possible conclusions of the investigation.

If the investigators don't find any criminality in Sushant's death, then they will approach a magistrate to file a closure report.

However, if criminality is found, then charges under the Indian Penal Code would be filed, and the probe would continue.

PB Singh also revealed the various angles which the probe team is following up on, including professional rivalry, financial transactions, and health.

Meanwhile, controversy has broken out over a parallel investigation being conducted by Bihar police following a complaint against Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty by the late actor's father.

A senior officer sent to Mumbai was 'forcibly quarantined' as per Bihar police chief, Gupteshwar Pandey.

Watch the full video for more.

Sushant Singh death case: 'Mumbai Police capable of conducting probe on its own', says Sanjay Raut [Video]

Sushant Singh death case: 'Mumbai Police capable of conducting probe on its own', says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on August 03 said that Mumbai Police is capable of conducting the probe on its own. "If Mumbai Police is already investigating the case, so anyone not related to Maharashtra govt and not related to the case should not comment on it as Mumbai Police is capable of conducting the probe on its own," said Raut on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:39Published
No direct transfer from Sushant's account to Rhea Chakraborty: Mumbai CP [Video]

No direct transfer from Sushant's account to Rhea Chakraborty: Mumbai CP

Mumbai Commissioner of Police on August 03 informed that no direct transfer from Sushant's account to Rhea Chakraborty's account found so far. "Bihar Police FIR says Rs 15 cr were siphoned off from Sushant's account. During the probe, we found he had Rs 18 cr in his account of which around Rs 4.5 cr are still there. Till now no direct transfer to Rhea Chakraborty's account found, still probing," said Singh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published
We're legally examining whether Bihar Police have jurisdiction in Sushant Singh's death case: Mumbai CP [Video]

We're legally examining whether Bihar Police have jurisdiction in Sushant Singh's death case: Mumbai CP

Mumbai Commissioner of Police on August 03 clarified on Bihar Police's claim of non cooperation and said that there is no question of non-cooperation. Mumbai Police is legally examining whether Bihar Police have jurisdiction or not in Sushant Singh's death case. "There is no question of non-cooperation, we are legally examining whether they (Bihar police) have jurisdiction or not in Sushant Singh Rajput Case. Still, if they've got jurisdiction then they should prove it," said Param Bir on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: No politician's name came up during probe, says Mumbai Police chief

 There is no evidence against any politician from any party, Param Bir Singh said amid ongoing tussle over jurisdiction between Mumbai Police and Bihar Police. A..
DNA

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Project: NHAI invites private players for bidding in three packages

 The three packages under Sohna-Mumbai expressway includes a 58-km stretch that passes through Delhi with an aim to decongest Delhi in the coming years.
DNA

Sushant Singh had bipolar disorder, was on medication: Mumbai CP [Video]

Sushant Singh had bipolar disorder, was on medication: Mumbai CP

Mumbai Commissioner of Police on August 03 said that Sushant Singh Rajput had bipolar disorder and was taking medicines for it. "Till now statements of 56 people have been recorded, all angles are being investigated, be it a professional rivalry, financial transactions or health, etc. It has come to surface that he had bipolar disorder, and was undergoing treatment and taking medicines for it," said Singh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:48Published

Sushant death: Bihar CM Nitish condemns quarantine order against IPS officer [Video]

Sushant death: Bihar CM Nitish condemns quarantine order against IPS officer

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday condemned the quarantine order against IPS officer Vinay Tiwari. Nitish said the order was “not right” and Bihar DGP is talking to authorities in Mumbai. "Bihar DGP will speak with the authorities there. Whatever happened with him (Vinay Tiwari) is not right. It is not a political matter. Bihar Police is carrying out its duty," Kumar said. Tiwari is probing the case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Bihar DGP said, "They (BMC) are saying that they are following the guidelines as he (Tiwari) did not get himself tested for coronavirus before coming to Mumbai." Explaining the 'forcibly quarantined' allegation, BMC on Monday said that Tiwari was quarantined as per the present guidelines for domestic arrivals at Mumbai Airport. A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the matter on the basis of an FIR which was registered in Patna, based on a complaint filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty under several sections including abetment to suicide.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:00Published
'We are trying to speak with Mumbai officials': Bihar DGP on IPS officer forcibly quarantined by BMC [Video]

'We are trying to speak with Mumbai officials': Bihar DGP on IPS officer forcibly quarantined by BMC

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey reacted on Patna Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari quarantined in Mumbai and said that they are trying to speak with the DGP and other officials of Mumbai police. "I don't have more to say on this," he added. IPS officer Vinay Tiwari who reached Mumbai from Patna on official duty to lead the police team in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case probe has been forcibly quarantined by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials. Patna Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwary arrived in Mumbai on August 02. Bihar Police team is investigating the case in city after actor's father filed FIR against Rhea Chakraborty.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published

Mumbai: Kirit Somaiya demands Bihar IPS officers probing Sushant Singh Rajput case be released immediately

 The team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the matter on the basis of an FIR which was registered in Patna based on a complaint filed by Rajput's father KK..
DNA

Rhea Chakraborty under 'our watch', say Bihar cops on Sushant death case [Video]

Rhea Chakraborty under 'our watch', say Bihar cops on Sushant death case

A Bihar police team visiting Mumbai over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput commented on the charges levelled against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Bihar police has gotten involved in the case after a complaint was filed by Sushant's father, KK Singh, against Rhea, accusing her of conspiring to seize the late actor's assets and putting him under mental stress. The probe team said that it's keeping a 'watch' on Rhea. They also visited the residence of film director Rumi Jaffery. Bihar police also denied that Mumbai police, which was the first to start probing the death, were trying to hinder their investigation. Meanwhile, Gupteshwar Pandey, Director General of Police, Bihar, rejected calls for handing over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation. He said that the police force was confident of investigating the case, but if Sushant's family wanted, it could seek a CBI probe. Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. Although the cause is considered suicide, Mumbai police is probing the incident and has recorded the statements over around 40 people, including Rhea and other Bollywood personalities like film-maker Mahesh Bhatta and Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:15Published
Stop hero-worshipping Vikas Dubey, he is no Bhagat Singh: Bihar DGP slams 'culture of crime' [Video]

Stop hero-worshipping Vikas Dubey, he is no Bhagat Singh: Bihar DGP slams 'culture of crime'

The Director General of Police of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey, commented on Kanpur shootout and appealed to the people to not encourage the "culture of crime" and "hero-worshipping" of criminals. "Should we offer prayers to him," asked DGP Pandey and added, "It is such a shame that such seasoned criminals went away after killing 8 policemen. Will he escape this time as well?" He also asked if Vikas Dubey was a tiger, or like Bhagat Singh, Netaji and Ashfaqullah Khan. He also said that Bihar Police is with Uttar Pradesh Police, and will find the criminal as soon as possible.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:49Published

COVID positive woman raped at quarantine centre in Panvel [Video]

COVID positive woman raped at quarantine centre in Panvel

A 40-year-old COVID positive woman was raped allegedly by a 25-year-old man at a quarantine centre in Panvel, police said. The accused had met the victim at the quarantine centre where he took her to a secluded place to execute his horrific intentions. Panvel-Zone 2 ACP Ravindra Geete said, "COVID19 positive and suspected patients are lodged at this centre. The man has been arrested and a case has been registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published
8 nabbed for running fake RTO racket in MP's Shajapur [Video]

8 nabbed for running fake RTO racket in MP's Shajapur

Police nabbed eight people for running fake Regional Transport Office (RTO) racket in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur. They were caught on National Highway-52 by Shajapur Police on June 16. Police has registered case under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). Mobile phones have also been seized from their custody.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:00Published

Centre should seek report from Maharashtra Guv on Bihar vs Mumbai Police: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy

 Taking to Twitter, Swamy said the clash may harm the cause in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
DNA
'Whatever happened was not right, Bihar Police is carrying out its duty': CM Nitish on IPS officer forcibly quarantined [Video]

'Whatever happened was not right, Bihar Police is carrying out its duty': CM Nitish on IPS officer forcibly quarantined

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Patna Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari forcibly quarantined in Mumbai said that the incident was not right; Bihar police is carrying out its duty. Nitish Kumar said, "Whatever happened to him is not right. It is not political; Bihar Police is carrying out its duty. Our DGP will speak to them." IPS officer Vinay Tiwari reached Mumbai from Patna on official duty to lead the police team in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case probe and has been forcibly quarantined by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published

