'Sushant had bipolar disorder, took medicines': Mumbai police on actor's death

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on August 03 said that Mumbai Police is capable of conducting the probe on its own. "If Mumbai Police is already investigating the case, so anyone not related to Maharashtra govt and not related to the case should not comment on it as Mumbai Police is capable of conducting the probe on its own," said Raut on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.
Mumbai Commissioner of Police on August 03 informed that no direct transfer from Sushant's account to Rhea Chakraborty's account found so far. "Bihar Police FIR says Rs 15 cr were siphoned off from Sushant's account. During the probe, we found he had Rs 18 cr in his account of which around Rs 4.5 cr are still there. Till now no direct transfer to Rhea Chakraborty's account found, still probing," said Singh.
Mumbai Commissioner of Police on August 03 clarified on Bihar Police's claim of non cooperation and said that there is no question of non-cooperation. Mumbai Police is legally examining whether Bihar Police have jurisdiction or not in Sushant Singh's death case. "There is no question of non-cooperation, we are legally examining whether they (Bihar police) have jurisdiction or not in Sushant Singh Rajput Case. Still, if they've got jurisdiction then they should prove it," said Param Bir on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.
Mumbai Commissioner of Police on August 03 said that Sushant Singh Rajput had bipolar disorder and was taking medicines for it. "Till now statements of 56 people have been recorded, all angles are being investigated, be it a professional rivalry, financial transactions or health, etc. It has come to surface that he had bipolar disorder, and was undergoing treatment and taking medicines for it," said Singh.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday condemned the quarantine order against IPS officer Vinay Tiwari. Nitish said the order was “not right” and Bihar DGP is talking to authorities in Mumbai. "Bihar DGP will speak with the authorities there. Whatever happened with him (Vinay Tiwari) is not right. It is not a political matter. Bihar Police is carrying out its duty," Kumar said. Tiwari is probing the case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Bihar DGP said, "They (BMC) are saying that they are following the guidelines as he (Tiwari) did not get himself tested for coronavirus before coming to Mumbai." Explaining the 'forcibly quarantined' allegation, BMC on Monday said that Tiwari was quarantined as per the present guidelines for domestic arrivals at Mumbai Airport. A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the matter on the basis of an FIR which was registered in Patna, based on a complaint filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty under several sections including abetment to suicide.
Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey reacted on Patna Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari quarantined in Mumbai and said that they are trying to speak with the DGP and other officials of Mumbai police. "I don't have more to say on this," he added. IPS officer Vinay Tiwari who reached Mumbai from Patna on official duty to lead the police team in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case probe has been forcibly quarantined by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials. Patna Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwary arrived in Mumbai on August 02. Bihar Police team is investigating the case in city after actor's father filed FIR against Rhea Chakraborty.
A Bihar police team visiting Mumbai over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput commented on the charges levelled against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Bihar police has gotten involved in the case after a complaint was filed by Sushant's father, KK Singh, against Rhea, accusing her of conspiring to seize the late actor's assets and putting him under mental stress. The probe team said that it's keeping a 'watch' on Rhea. They also visited the residence of film director Rumi Jaffery. Bihar police also denied that Mumbai police, which was the first to start probing the death, were trying to hinder their investigation. Meanwhile, Gupteshwar Pandey, Director General of Police, Bihar, rejected calls for handing over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation. He said that the police force was confident of investigating the case, but if Sushant's family wanted, it could seek a CBI probe. Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. Although the cause is considered suicide, Mumbai police is probing the incident and has recorded the statements over around 40 people, including Rhea and other Bollywood personalities like film-maker Mahesh Bhatta and Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta.
