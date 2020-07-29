Global  
 

Trees and roadsigns battered by strong winds as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches Florida
Trees and roadsigns battered by strong winds as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches Florida

Trees and roadsigns battered by strong winds as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches Florida

Trees and roadsigns are battered by strong winds as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches Florida on August 2.

Tropical Storm Isaias is feared to become a category 1 hurricane as it strikes both North and South Carolina.

Soon-to-be Tropical Storm Isaias could impact Florida after lashing Caribbean with wind, rain

Florida could see heavy rain and strong winds from a system that is expected to soon become Tropical...
Threat to Florida eases as Isaias slated to remain tropical storm

Threat to Florida eases as Isaias slated to remain tropical storm Miami (AFP) Aug 2, 2020 Isaias roared closer to the Florida coast Sunday, threatening to bring...
Storm Isaias Strengthens Slightly as it Brushes off Florida, Heads up East Coast

Isaias, downgraded from a hurricane but still a powerful tropical storm, gathered a bit of strength...
Sunday's Strong Winds Brought Surfers Out To The Beach [Video]

Sunday's Strong Winds Brought Surfers Out To The Beach

Brooke Shafer reports the rough surf and a strong current made surfing a challenge

Eye On The Day 8/3 [Video]

Eye On The Day 8/3

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Dr. Birx says COVID-19 is impacting rural areas as much as cities, Tropical Storm Isaias makes its way up the East Coast, and two NASA astronauts..

Singer Luke Combs marries [Video]

Singer Luke Combs marries

The Beautiful Crazy hitmaker exchanged vows with his fiancee Nicole Hocking in a small ceremony in Florida on Saturday, as tropical storm Isaias loomed.

