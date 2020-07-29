|
|
|
|
Trees and roadsigns battered by strong winds as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches Florida
|
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Trees and roadsigns battered by strong winds as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches Florida
Trees and roadsigns are battered by strong winds as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches Florida on August 2.
Tropical Storm Isaias is feared to become a category 1 hurricane as it strikes both North and South Carolina.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|