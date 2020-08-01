|
Apple Fire in Southern California grows to 26,000 acres, prompting more evacuations
Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 03:11s - Published
The Apple Fire burning in the San Bernardino Mountains north of Beaumont grew by nearly 6,000 acres overnight and continues to leave some residents under evacuation orders Monday morning.
