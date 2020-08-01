Apple Fire in Southern California grows to 26,000 acres, prompting more evacuations Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 03:11s - Published 25 seconds ago Apple Fire in Southern California grows to 26,000 acres, prompting more evacuations The Apple Fire burning in the San Bernardino Mountains north of Beaumont grew by nearly 6,000 acres overnight and continues to leave some residents under evacuation orders Monday morning. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources California's Apple Fire Destroys More Than 20,000 Acres Officials have ordered evacuations for nearly 8,000 people in southern California, as the state...

NPR - Published 23 hours ago



Apple Fire in Southern California prompts home evacuations By Saturday night, the fire had spread to over 12,000 acres and more than 2,500 homes were ordered to...

CBS News - Published 2 days ago







Tweets about this