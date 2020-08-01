Global  
 

Apple Fire in Southern California grows to 26,000 acres, prompting more evacuations
Apple Fire in Southern California grows to 26,000 acres, prompting more evacuations

The Apple Fire burning in the San Bernardino Mountains north of Beaumont grew by nearly 6,000 acres overnight and continues to leave some residents under evacuation orders Monday morning.

