Extra Hands Free Enforcement
Video Credit: KIMT
The "hands-free" driving law in Minnesota went into effect a little over a year ago.

The "hands-free" driving law in Minnesota went into effect a little over a year ago.

Minnesota law enforcement are cracking down to make sure drivers are complying.

KIMT news three's Calyn Thompson joins us live with more information on the campaign. Many of us who drive on major roadways like Highway 52 in Rochester have either seen drivers with phones in hand, or fell back into the habit themselves.

Thousand drivers were cited for violating it.

The goal of the extra enforcment is to remind drivers to "park the phone" and focus on the road.

Every driver using Minnesota roads should work harder to comply in order to save lives. Remember you're sharing the road with somebody's mom, somebody's dad, brothers, sisters, coworkers, you name it.

Driving is a cooperative event and we all need to do our part to keep it safe.

Live in Rochester, Calyn Thompson, KIMT. 300 agencies across the state are participating in the extra enforcement.

