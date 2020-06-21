Global  
 

NY's Trump probe over more than just 'hush-money'
NY's Trump probe over more than just 'hush-money'

NY's Trump probe over more than just 'hush-money'

The Manhattan district attorney's probe involving U.S. President Donald Trump is not limited to so-called hush-money payments made to two women in 2016 by his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, according to a court filing on Monday.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump labels Birx 'pathetic' in tweet [Video]

Trump labels Birx 'pathetic' in tweet

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump took a public swipe at White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx a day after she said infections from the virus were "extraordinarily widespread" in the U.S. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:17Published

Trump holds coronavirus news conference

 The president continues to to tout his administration's successes as deaths and cases climb.
CBS News
Trump sets deadline for TikTok sale or shutdown [Video]

Trump sets deadline for TikTok sale or shutdown

President Donald Trump has set a deadline of September 15 for TikTok, thepopular Chinese-owned video app, to be sold to a US company or he will shut itdown in the States. He predicted a deal would be made as while the app was a"great asset", it was not a great asset in the US if it did not havegovernment approval. Microsoft confirmed on Sunday night it is in talks withChinese company ByteDance, which owns TikTok, to acquire the US arm.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:52Published

New York (state) New York (state) State in the northeastern United States

Is Trump Gaming The Media And Americans With Tweets To Distract Them From Real National Emergencies?

 Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Long before Steve Bannon helped Donald Trump win the presidency, there was Arthur Finkelstein, a wealthy New York..
WorldNews
Fire hydrants helping New Yorkers keep cool amid high temperatures [Video]

Fire hydrants helping New Yorkers keep cool amid high temperatures

New York City has opened up hundreds of fire hydrants to help locals cope with hot temperatures. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
'Appalled' Cuomo to investigate crowded Chainsmokers concert [Video]

'Appalled' Cuomo to investigate crowded Chainsmokers concert

New York's governor says he is “appalled” by videos showing crowds standingclose together at a Hamptons concert featuring electronic music duo TheChainsmokers over the weekend.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:31Published

Manhattan Manhattan Borough in New York City and county in New York, United States

Manhattan DA cites "possible criminal activity" at Trump Org in tax fight

 The claim was made in a filing with the federal district court in New York City from lawyers with the Manhattan district attorney's office.
CBS News

Trump investigation goes beyond hush money to alleged mistresses, Manhattan DA suggests

 Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance continued to fight to obtain eight years of Trump's personal and business tax records, with new documents.
USATODAY.com
Ousted U.S. prosecutor says Barr pressed him to resign [Video]

Ousted U.S. prosecutor says Barr pressed him to resign

[NFA] Geoffrey Berman, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan who was ousted last month as his office led a probe into President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudolph Giuliani, told lawmakers on Thursday that U.S. Attorney General William Barr had pressured him to resign. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:06Published

Michael Cohen (lawyer) Michael Cohen (lawyer) American former attorney

Cohen arrives for home confinement after release [Video]

Cohen arrives for home confinement after release

President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen left prison and arrived at his apartment building Friday to finish his criminal sentence at home, an attorney for Cohen said, a day after a judge found he was sent back behind bars two weeks ago as retaliation for plans to publish a book about Trump.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:31Published
Michael Cohen Going Home [Video]

Michael Cohen Going Home

(Newser) – Michael Cohen is out of prison again. President Trump's former personal lawyer was released Friday, a day after a judge ruled that he had been sent back to prison from home confinement as retaliation for his plan to release a book critical of Trump. Probation authorities said he was returned to prison because he refused to sign a form prohibiting him from publishing the book or communicating with the media or public.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Once More, With Feeling? Michael Cohen To Be Sprung From Prison Yet Again [Video]

Once More, With Feeling? Michael Cohen To Be Sprung From Prison Yet Again

A federal judge has sided with President Donald Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen. Now, Newser reports Cohen is getting out of prison early—again. Cohen had been furloughed in May over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, and was ordered to serve out his sentence at home in Manhattan. But he was abruptly sent back to prison on July 10 when he refused to sign a gag order barring him from writing a book about Trump.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

