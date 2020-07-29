Georgia's Biggest School District Has Hundreds Of Active COVID Cases

Gwinnett County Public Schools is the largest school district in Georgia, reports HuffPost.

Some 260 of their employees have either tested positive or been exposed to COVID-19.

Those people will be quarantined ahead of the start of the fall semester next week.

The district intends to offer all-digital classes with both prerecorded and live components.

However, staff members were still required to come to work and began preplanning activities in-person.