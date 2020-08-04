Top 10 Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Streaming in August 2020
Anyone else feeling desperate for new content?
For this list, we’re looking at the most exciting, promising, and high-profile films and series coming to streaming services.
Our countdown includes upcoming shows “Cobra Kai” (2018-), “The Legend of Korra” (2012-14) and movies such as “Capone” (2020), “The Peanut Butter Falcon” (2019) and more!