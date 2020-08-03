Global  
 

Frank Ocean's teen brother reportedly k*lled in car crash
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:56s - Published
According to a local report, Ocean's 18-year-old brother, Ryan Breaux, and another young man, Ezekiel Bishop, were k*lled early Sunday in Southern California.

Families mourn after deadly military training accident in California

 Authorities have identified the eight Marines and one sailor who were killed in a military training accident off the coast of San Clemente Island last week in..
CBS News

In CA: Wildfire acreage up, COVID numbers down, and a tribe gets some land back

 Plus, the latest on that Marine disaster off the coast of Southern California and some sad news for Yosemite bears. But it's not all doom and gloom.
 
USATODAY.com

California's Apple fire scorches 20,500 acres and is 5% contained; smoke seen as far as Arizona

 About 1,360 firefighters and multiple aircraft were battling the blaze in Southern California.
USATODAY.com

Frank Ocean’s Teen Brother Ryan Breaux Reportedly Killed In Car Crash: “You Were Just Getting Started”

Frank Ocean’s Teen Brother Ryan Breaux Reportedly Killed In Car Crash: “You Were Just Getting Started” Odd Future singer Frank Ocean‘s brother reportedly was killed in a horrific car crash this past...
SOHH - Published Also reported by •Just JaredE! OnlinePinkNews



Teen dead after crash on Las Vegas Blvd. [Video]

Teen dead after crash on Las Vegas Blvd.

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving one vehicle near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sands Avenue on the Strip. Police say one person is dead.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:24Published
Frank Ocean’s teen brother, Ryan Breaux, believed to have been killed in car crash [Video]

Frank Ocean’s teen brother, Ryan Breaux, believed to have been killed in car crash

A fiery crash in Thousand Oaks left two young men people dead, and one of the victims has been identified as the younger brother of singer Frank Ocean.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 01:02Published
Frank Ocean's Teen Brother Reportedly Killed in Car Crash [Video]

Frank Ocean's Teen Brother Reportedly Killed in Car Crash

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:56Published