Mumbai Police issued a statement on Monday saying that no written complaint was filed by the family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in February this year.

Mumbai Police says no written complaint was filed by Sushant's family in Feb

A four-member Bihar police team is in Mumbai since Wednesday to probe the FIR registered in Patna...

Even as the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to demand a Central Bureau of...