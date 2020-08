Kashmir curfew: A year since special status was revoked| Oneindia News

A year after Article 370 was abrogated, revoking the special status of J&K, the administration there has decided to impose curfew in the union territory from Monday late evening and at least till Wednesday citing security concerns.

As the anniversary of the sweeping changes approach, the streets of Srinagar are deserted and there are similar restrictions across the entire Kashmir Valley.

