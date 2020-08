Roswell Park high school interns helping clean up the community

NATS OFLAWNMOWERCLEANING UP THECOMMUNITY,ALMOST 100 HIGHSCHOOL STUDENTSARE WORKING PART-TIME WITH ROSWELLPARK TO HELPBEAUTIFY SPOTSAROUND TOWN.SOT"FRIDAY WE WERECLEANING UP AROUNDTHE OFFICE IN THEFRUIT BELT ANDSOMEONE CAME UPTO US AND SAIDTHANK YOU FOR ALLTHE WORK YOU HAVEDONE THANK YOU FORCLEANING UP THANKYOU FOR THIS ANDTHAT AND GOD BLESSYOU THAT REALLYTOUCHED MY HEART."DWAYNE JONES WILLBE A SOPHOMORE ATST.

JOE'S COLLEGIATEINSTITUTE IN BUFFALO.IT'S HIS SECOND YEARAS A ROSWELL PARKINTERN.SOT"YOU HAVE A STRONGWORK ETHIC ANDBECOME MOREPOSITIVE BY BEINGINVOLVED IN THECOMMUNITY."THE CLEAN-UPPROJECT IS INPARTNERSHIP WITHFRUIT BELT COALITION.STUDENTS AREHELPING CLEANAND ARE ALSODISTRIBUTING HANDSANITIZERS ANDASSISTING WITH DRIVEUP COVID-19 TESTING.SOT DAVID SCOTT"THE HEALTH ANDWELLNESS EXTENDSBEYOND THE CANCERCARE THAT WEPROVIDE, AND THIS ISAN EXAMPLE OF THAT."NATS OF SQUIRTBOTTLENAZIA SULTENA IS A16-YEAR OLD JUNIORAT HUTCH TECH.SHE HAS BEENSANITIZING KAVINKSIPARK OUTSIDE OFROSWELL PARK FORDOCTORS ANDPATIENTS TO SAFELYENJOY THE SEATINGAREA.SOT"IT BRINGS ME JOYTHAT I DID MAKE ADIFFERENCE AND HOWTHEY ARE ABLEENJOY THEIR TIME IN ACLEANENVIRONMENT."NAZIA SAYS SHEWANTS TO BE ASURGEON WHEN SHEGROWS UP AND ADDSHER FAVORITE PARTABOUT WORKINGHERE IS HEARINGPATIENT'S STORIES.SOT"THEY SHARE THEIRSTORY AND I GET TOHAVE A DIFFERENTPERSPECTIVE, HOWPEOPLE MAKEDIFFERENT CHOICESAND HOW IT BRINGSPEOPLE TOGETHERSOMETIMES."THE STUDENTS HAVTWO MORE WEE