Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump says Beirut explosion looks like 'attack'
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Trump says Beirut explosion looks like 'attack'

Trump says Beirut explosion looks like 'attack'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday cast a massive explosion that killed dozens of people and wounded thousands in Lebanon's capital, Beirut, as a possible attack and offered U.S. help.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

WH Staffers Struggle To Justify Trump's Demand For 'Key Money' In TikTok Deal [Video]

WH Staffers Struggle To Justify Trump's Demand For 'Key Money' In TikTok Deal

The Trump administration was at a loss on Tuesday over the president's suggestion to shake down Microsoft in its proposed purchase of Chinese app TikTok. According to Gizmodo, the Trump administration has threatened to ban TikTok in the US, possibly by putting it on a Commerce Department blacklist. The threat is based on largely theoretical concerns that Beijing-based owner ByteDance could use it to spy on tens of millions of users.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:48Published

Trump says U.S. coronavirus pandemic is "under control" despite rising death toll

 In a recent interview with Axios on HBO, President Trump continues to say that the coronavirus is under control in the United States despite the surge of..
CBS News

Trump says massive explosion in Beirut appears to be an attack but local officials are still investigating

 Trump said the explosion appears to have been attack, a "bomb of some kind," rather than a manufacturing accident.
USATODAY.com
Neil Young Sues Donald Trump Campaign, 'Veep' Team on President Trump Axios Interview & More | THR News [Video]

Neil Young Sues Donald Trump Campaign, 'Veep' Team on President Trump Axios Interview & More | THR News

Neil Young is suing President Donald Trump's campaign, and the 'Veep' team weighs in on those President Trump Axios interview comparisons. These are the top new stories for August 4th.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:14Published

Beirut Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon

More than 70 killed, 3,000 wounded in Beirut explosions

 More than 70 people are dead and 3,000 are wounded after two explosions shook the city of Beirut, Lebanon. The death toll has been rising by the hour, as..
CBS News
Massive explosion hits Beirut port area [Video]

Massive explosion hits Beirut port area

A large explosion shook the Lebanese capital Beirut and a giant column of smoke was seen rising over the city, Reuters witnesses and local media reported

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:53Published

AP Top Stories August 4 P

 Here's the latest for Tuesday August 4th: Isaias strikes the US East Coast; Huge explosion rocks Beirut; UN Chief warms of educational catastrophe; Miner finds..
USATODAY.com

Lebanon Lebanon Country in the Middle East

PM confirms British nationals are among those caught up in Beirut blast [Video]

PM confirms British nationals are among those caught up in Beirut blast

The Prime Minister has confirmed that British nationals are among those caughtup in the aftermath of a huge blast in the Lebanese capital Beirut. BorisJohnson said the Government is “ready to provide support in any way we can”,and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the UK stands in solidarity withLebanon.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Beirut explosions: Boris Johnson responds to 'shocking' scenes in Lebanon and suggests British nationals may be affected

 'All of my thoughts and prayers are with those caught up in this terrible incident,' tweets Prime Minister
Independent

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump Calls Beirut Explosion 'an Attack of Some Kind'

U.S. officials believe the massive explosion at Lebanon's main port in Beirut was "an attack, a bomb...
Newsmax - Published

Trump says massive explosion in Beirut appears to be an attack but local officials are still investigating

Trump said the explosion appears to have been attack, a "bomb of some kind," rather than a...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this

citizenzone

Citizen Zone RT @IntelDoge: #BREAKING: Trump says US military officials think Beirut explosion was an attack, a bomb of some kind. 2 seconds ago

AceManChris

WILDCARDCHRIS😎🃏💎 RT @Jerusalem_Post: .@realDonaldTrump says Beirut explosion seems to be 'bomb of some kind'. #Beirut | #Lebanon https://t.co/9izBScZRcB 2 seconds ago

jesusitoooe

Kitano RT @PsychologyDoc: BREAKING : #Trump says Explosion in Beirut #Lebanon was an *Attack* . “I've met with some of our great Generals and the… 10 seconds ago

roberttuttle

robert tuttle RT @business: Trump told reporters that he "met with some of our great generals" and they “seem to think" the explosion in Beirut was cause… 14 seconds ago

douglasscraigky

Craig Yang RT @sam_vinograd: Trump says the explosion in Beirut was an attack - a bomb. Have any Lebanese officials confirmed that yet? 15 seconds ago

Ulasrebel

Ulaş Barış RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: Trump says generals told him Beirut explosion was likely due to a 'bomb of some kind' 23 seconds ago

Barbara72468224

Barbara RT @jsolomonReports: Fatal Beirut explosion looks like a ‘terrible attack,’ Trump says | Just The News https://t.co/kvBvRj9lmp 29 seconds ago

chrispilz

Chris PIlz RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: President Trump says deadly Beirut explosion “looks like a terrible attack.” “Our prayers go out to all the vic… 32 seconds ago