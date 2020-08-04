Trump says Beirut explosion looks like 'attack'

|
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
WH Staffers Struggle To Justify Trump's Demand For 'Key Money' In TikTok Deal
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:48Published
Trump says U.S. coronavirus pandemic is "under control" despite rising death tollIn a recent interview with Axios on HBO, President Trump continues to say that the coronavirus is under control in the United States despite the surge of..
CBS News
Trump says massive explosion in Beirut appears to be an attack but local officials are still investigatingTrump said the explosion appears to have been attack, a "bomb of some kind," rather than a manufacturing accident.
USATODAY.com
Neil Young Sues Donald Trump Campaign, 'Veep' Team on President Trump Axios Interview & More | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:14Published
Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon
More than 70 killed, 3,000 wounded in Beirut explosionsMore than 70 people are dead and 3,000 are wounded after two explosions shook the city of Beirut, Lebanon. The death toll has been rising by the hour, as..
CBS News
Massive explosion hits Beirut port area
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:53Published
AP Top Stories August 4 PHere's the latest for Tuesday August 4th: Isaias strikes the US East Coast; Huge explosion rocks Beirut; UN Chief warms of educational catastrophe; Miner finds..
USATODAY.com
Lebanon Country in the Middle East
PM confirms British nationals are among those caught up in Beirut blast
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
Beirut explosions: Boris Johnson responds to 'shocking' scenes in Lebanon and suggests British nationals may be affected'All of my thoughts and prayers are with those caught up in this terrible incident,' tweets Prime Minister
Independent
