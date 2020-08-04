Nobody can say whether Beirut attacked -Trump

|
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump Denies Helping Kanye Get On Presidential Ballot, Praises Kim KardashianDonald Trump says he's not pulling strings to help Kanye West get on state ballots for the presidential election ... but he's got lots of good things to say..
TMZ.com
Facebook removes Trump's 'Covid misinformation' postThe social network said the post had violated its rules around "harmful Covid misinformation".
BBC News
Trump pushes reopening schools with false claims about the coronavirusPresident Trump is repeating his claim that the coronavirus will "go away, like all things go away." He is also saying that children are "almost immune from this..
CBS News
Facebook removes Trump post for falsely claiming children are ‘almost immune’ to COVID-19Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Facebook has removed a post posted by President Donald Trump’s account for violations of its misinformation..
The Verge
Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon
Suspected Culprit Behind Beirut Explosion: Ammonium Nitrate
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39Published
Race to rescue survivors after Beirut blast kills at least 137At least 137 people were killed in the devastating explosions in Beirut, Lebanon. A number of officials in charge of Beirut's port are now under house arrest,..
CBS News
Beirut: Why has there been unrest in Lebanon?From the war in 1975 to the explosion that devastated the port area of the capital, Beirut.
BBC News
Lebanese American returning to help blast victimsDina Salem of Los Angeles is making plans to fly to her hometown of Beirut to help with the clean up after a massive explosion flattened much of the city's port,..
USATODAY.com
