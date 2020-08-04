Global  
 

Nobody can say whether Beirut attacked -Trump
Nobody can say whether Beirut attacked -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that nobody can say whether a devastating explosion in Beirut could have been caused by an attack, casting doubt on investigators who have blamed negligence for the deadly warehouse blast.

