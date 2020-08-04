Nobody can say whether Beirut attacked -Trump

Suspected Culprit Behind Beirut Explosion: Ammonium Nitrate



The colossal destruction of Beirut's port was due to the explosion of a large quantity of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse there. HuffPost reports more that as of Wednesday, more than 130 people were confirmed dead, and at least 5,000 injured. Videos appear to show fireworks going off in a fire shortly before the massive explosion. While ammonium nitrate can't burn on its own, it can act as an accelerant. It can also explode when subjected to high temperatures in a confined space.

