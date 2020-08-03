Global  
 

Kevin Hart speaks out in support of Ellen DeGeneres
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Kevin Hart has hailed Ellen Degeneres as "one of the dopest people on the planet" following the allegations against her talk show.

Kevin Hart Defends Ellen DeGeneres: 'We Are Falling in Love with People's Downfall'

Kevin Hart is commenting on the situation going down with Ellen DeGeneres and defending her amid...
Just Jared - Published


Portia de Rossi breaks silence following Ellen's talk show controversy [Video]

Portia de Rossi breaks silence following Ellen's talk show controversy

Portia de Rossi has urged people to "stand by" her wife Ellen Degeneres amid the allegations surrounding her talk show.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:41Published
Portia de Rossi Stands With Ellen Over Toxic Workplace Allegations [Video]

Portia de Rossi Stands With Ellen Over Toxic Workplace Allegations

HuffPost reports actor Portia de Rossi has broken her silence on the workplace scandal currently enveloping her wife Ellen DeGeneres. In an Instagram post on Monday, de Rossi wrote, 'I Stand With..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Twitter is sounding off about who should replace Ellen DeGeneres [Video]

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:20Published