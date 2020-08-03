Kevin Hart speaks out in support of Ellen DeGeneres Bang Media - Duration: 00:45s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:45s - Published Kevin Hart speaks out in support of Ellen DeGeneres Kevin Hart has hailed Ellen Degeneres as "one of the dopest people on the planet" following the allegations against her talk show. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Kevin Hart Defends Ellen DeGeneres: 'We Are Falling in Love with People's Downfall' Kevin Hart is commenting on the situation going down with Ellen DeGeneres and defending her amid...

Just Jared - Published 6 hours ago



