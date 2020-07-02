3 men were rescued from a tiny island in the Pacific Ocean after writing SOS
The men had been missing in the Micronesia archipelago for nearly three days when their distress signal was spotted Sunday.
3 Sailors Saved After Rescuers Spot Huge S.O.S. Sign on Tiny IslandIt may look like a scene from a movie, but three stranded sailors were saved after rescuers spotted their giant S.O.S. sign in the sand. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
'SOS' Message Scrawled In The sand Saves Three Missing MenAn "SOS" message written in huge letters on the beach saved three missing men.
The emergency communication was spelled out on the shore of a tiny Pacific island.
