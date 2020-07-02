Global  
 

3 men were rescued from a tiny island in the Pacific Ocean after writing SOS
Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 00:36s - Published
3 men were rescued from a tiny island in the Pacific Ocean after writing SOS

3 men were rescued from a tiny island in the Pacific Ocean after writing SOS

The men had been missing in the Micronesia archipelago for nearly three days when their distress signal was spotted Sunday.

