Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tropical Storm Isaias Brings Down Trees Across New Jersey
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:25s - Published
Tropical Storm Isaias Brings Down Trees Across New Jersey

Tropical Storm Isaias Brings Down Trees Across New Jersey

Crews in New Jersey are working to restore power and clean up the mess left behind by Tropical Storm Isaias; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Strong Winds From Tropical Storm Isaias Bring Down Trees, Cause Damage Across New Jersey

Saturated lawns from the soaking rains and tropical-storm force wind gusts toppled trees in towns...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •TMZ.com


CBS Evening News, August 3, 2020

Tropical Storm Isaias gains strength as it heads for the Carolinas; New Jersey teens help seniors...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this

harrisburgers

Harrisburgers And Now This: PA. WEATHER: check the latest track for Tropical storm Isaias - WGAL Susquehanna Valley Pa. #WGAL… https://t.co/anKxCbgb1d 26 minutes ago

k_sudborough

Susannah Sudborough she/her RT @Chezsports: Tropical storm Isaias impact is felt in Greater Taunton https://t.co/s9V2yfqgva 40 minutes ago

darnell0989

BlazinBromance420 Tropical Storm Isaias brings flooding, strong winds and tornadoes to NC; 2 people killed https://t.co/2AYox7VLLj 41 minutes ago

Erica_Faith13

Erica Moser RT @thedayct: High winds bring down trees and wires, creating power outages throughout southeastern Connecticut, as Tropical Storm #Isaias… 47 minutes ago

thedayct

The Day High winds bring down trees and wires, creating power outages throughout southeastern Connecticut, as Tropical Stor… https://t.co/CQc0meCQ8U 1 hour ago

Chezsports

Steven Sanchez Tropical storm Isaias impact is felt in Greater Taunton https://t.co/s9V2yfqgva 1 hour ago

SPECNewsAlbany

Spectrum News Albany RT @TVJacksonWang: Tropical Storm Isaias brings heavy rain and strong wind to the Capital Region. It flooded streets, took down trees, and… 1 hour ago

TVJacksonWang

Jackson Wang Tropical Storm Isaias brings heavy rain and strong wind to the Capital Region. It flooded streets, took down trees,… https://t.co/YCkvkglMMe 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Wild Winds Cause Damage Down Jersey Shore [Video]

Wild Winds Cause Damage Down Jersey Shore

Tropical Storm Isaias caused damage down the Jersey Shore on Tuesday.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:23Published
More Than 2 Million People Across Tri-State Area Without Power After Tropical Storm Isaias [Video]

More Than 2 Million People Across Tri-State Area Without Power After Tropical Storm Isaias

Tropical Storm Isaias toppled lots of trees Tuesday, causing damage and major power outages across the area.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:34Published
Tree Falls On Suffolk County Street As People Scramble Out Of The Way [Video]

Tree Falls On Suffolk County Street As People Scramble Out Of The Way

Cell phone video shows a large tree snapping in half and falling across a street in Suffolk County.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:26Published