Clark County caps third-party delivery fees at 15%
County officials approved a 15% cap on fees charged to restaurants by third-party delivery services. Such third-party deliveries were taking about 30% from every order.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend COMMISSIONERS HAVE APPROVED ATEMPORARY 15% CAP ON FOODDELIVERY FEES..COMPANIES LIKE 'UBER- EATS' AND'POSTMATES' ARE CURRENTLYTAKING ABOUT 30% OF PROFITSFROM EVER ORDER...THE OWNERS OF 'TACO-TARIAN'BROUGHT THE ISSUE TOCOMMISSIONER TICK SIEGERBLOOM..AND HE ENDED UP DRAFTING THEORDINANCE..KRISTEN CORRAL CO-FOUNDTACOTARIAN 0:45 SOME PEOPLE AREDOING HALF A MILLION DOLLARSIN COMMISSIONS A YEARTHIRD-PARTY WISE SO..IT MEANSTHE DIFFERENCE BETWEENRESTAURANTS PAYING THEIR RENTOR NOT PAYING THEIR RENT.SO THIS REALLY, REALLY, REALLYHELPED SAVE THE SMALLRESTAURANTS TODAY..ADVOCATES OF THE CAP SAY...THE CHANGE WILL NOT LEAD TOHIGHER PRICES FOR CUSTOMERS..TO THE FORECAST NOW..AND BACK TO NORMAL FOR A FEW





