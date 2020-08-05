Ram mandir Bhoomi pujan done: After politics, time for healing | Oneindia News

After a decades long legal struggle, centuries long conflict between communities, the Ram Mandir's foundation stone was laid on 5th August by PM Narendra Modi.

While Lord Ram is revered as the ideal human being, the struggle for his temple had caused deep polarisation.

Now, that the temple has become a reality, healing must be the next step.

How do we find it?

What will the BJP do to bridge the divide that the temple movement had caused?

To speak on this, and other issues,we are joined by the National Convenor of BJP's Save Bengal Campaign Animesh Biswas.