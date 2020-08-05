Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ram mandir Bhoomi pujan done: After politics, time for healing | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 18:54s - Published
Ram mandir Bhoomi pujan done: After politics, time for healing | Oneindia News

Ram mandir Bhoomi pujan done: After politics, time for healing | Oneindia News

After a decades long legal struggle, centuries long conflict between communities, the Ram Mandir's foundation stone was laid on 5th August by PM Narendra Modi.

While Lord Ram is revered as the ideal human being, the struggle for his temple had caused deep polarisation.

Now, that the temple has become a reality, healing must be the next step.

How do we find it?

What will the BJP do to bridge the divide that the temple movement had caused?

To speak on this, and other issues,we are joined by the National Convenor of BJP's Save Bengal Campaign Animesh Biswas.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

PM Modi lays foundation of Ram Temple, says 'finally a temple for Ram Lalla' | Oneindia News [Video]

PM Modi lays foundation of Ram Temple, says 'finally a temple for Ram Lalla' | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Ayodhya after 29 years today for the Bhoomi Pujan or groundbreaking ceremony for a Ram temple. PM Modi, in a gold kurta and white dhoti offered prayers and laid..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:44Published
Ram Mandir: PM Modi returns to Ayodhya after 29 years, lays foundation stone | Oneindia News [Video]

Ram Mandir: PM Modi returns to Ayodhya after 29 years, lays foundation stone | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Ayodhya after 29 years today for the Bhoomi Pujan or groundbreaking ceremony for a Ram temple. PM Modi, in a gold kurta and white dhoti, left by special..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:38Published
Ayodhya: PM Modi to lay the first brick of the Ram Temple today, Ayodhya decked up | Oneindia News [Video]

Ayodhya: PM Modi to lay the first brick of the Ram Temple today, Ayodhya decked up | Oneindia News

Festivities for the 'bhoomi pujan' or foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya underway. The city has been decked up for the event and security has been increased. The foundation stone..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:32Published