Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hundreds of thousands left homeless by Beirut explosion
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 11:20s - Published
Hundreds of thousands left homeless by Beirut explosion

Hundreds of thousands left homeless by Beirut explosion

Up to 300,000 people have lost their homes with damage estimated at billions of dollars.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Hundreds of thousands left homeless by Beirut explosion https://t.co/rT2lwP6XX5 7 minutes ago

stessimessi1

(っ◔◡◔)っ ♥ Steph ♥ RT @NatiAFC: It hasnt even been 24H and people have already turned the explosion into a meme. WHAT HAPPENED IN MY COUNTRY IS NOT SOMETHING… 10 minutes ago

TaranehNasseri

Taraneh Nasseri My heart goes out to the people in #lebanon. #BeirutExplosion has left hundreds of thousands of people homeless. Wa… https://t.co/ailboUt2m6 24 minutes ago

CTighfield

camellia tighfield RT @Know: Hundreds of thousands of people have been left homeless after $3-5 billion worth of damage was caused. https://t.co/XxFQDtCBdB 33 minutes ago

carmenz20374581

carmenz @SkyNews We have a pandemic hundreds of thousands left homeless in Beirut and the British press still tear apart… https://t.co/Gp6L8qReRW 37 minutes ago

waIIsholland

𝐤𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐚. 𝐥𝗼𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐡 ♡︎ last night, an explosion took place in beirut. it killed over 100 people, injured thousands and left hundreds of th… https://t.co/TLSqo1qqaA 38 minutes ago

Ahimsa2959

Ahimsa RT @ChloeNCornish: Thanks to people who got in touch, here with proof of life talking to the @FT's Marc Filippino about the explosion in Be… 56 minutes ago

Know

Did You Know? Hundreds of thousands of people have been left homeless after $3-5 billion worth of damage was caused. https://t.co/XxFQDtCBdB 1 hour ago