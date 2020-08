Storm Isaias brings flash flooding to Philadelphia suburb Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:02s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:02s - Published Storm Isaias brings flash flooding to Philadelphia suburb Tropical Storm Isaias brought flooding and power outages to the Philadelphia region on Tuesday (August 4). 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Tropical Storm Isaias brought flooding and power outages to the Philadelphia region on Tuesday (August 4). Footage recorded by a local man named Russ, shows Little Valley Creek overflowing onto a street in Malvern, a Philadelphia suburb. Russ told Newsflare: "Little Valley Creek runs next to our house and is usually about 2-4 inches deep."





