Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Midmorning With Aundrea - August 5, 2020 (Part 2)
Video Credit: WCBI - Published
Midmorning With Aundrea - August 5, 2020 (Part 2)

Midmorning With Aundrea - August 5, 2020 (Part 2)

(Part 2 of 2) We meet artist David Sibley who spends his spare time studying birds and painting them.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

...birdwatcher, writer, and artist david sibley can tell us all about what's it's like to be a bird... before covid settled in, rita braver set out to find out what it's like... to be david sibley: vo: in the hedgerows and hayfields of deerfield, massachusetts... sot david: 7:38:59 i'm hearing a lot of birds right now... vo: david sibley can't help talking about the wonder of birds... sot david: they communicate with each other through sight and sound.

Sot rita: kind of like we do.

Sot david: in the same way...yeah, the same way we do...so everything they do is accessible to us.

Vo: &amp; and making birds accessible to us&amp; is the driving force of david sibley's life.

He sketches and paints everything from songbirds and swallows to penguins and puffins&amp; sot david: this is the tufted puffin, that's found in the pacific...and this is called a rhinocerous auklet... sot rita: with that little... sot david laugh//rhinocerou s horn on its head.

Vo: we are talking thousands and thousands of bird pictures...each wing...each feather...carefull y crafted... sot rita: you never said to yourself...i don't care if i ever draw another chickadee?

Sot sibley: no, i didn't...//and it's sort of one foot in front of the other.

Just a faith in the process- that like knitting, or something else ...where it just ...it becomes sort of routine.

Vo: it has been a routine with a goal...to write and illustrate detailed field guides...covering more than 800 species...to help birdwatchers properly identify what they are seeing..

Sot rita: okay, that just looks like a robin... sot david: no, that's a black headed grosbeak... sot rita: oh, no&amp; vo: first published in 2000...the sibley guides to birds have sold more than 2 million copies!

And he's been called the most important illustrator of birds, since john james audubon...or roger torey petersen.

Sot david: the previous field guides had fewer illustrations// and every species has all these variations.

Different ages, different subspecies.

I wanted to illustrate every species in flight.

Vo: now 57, david sibley learned to love birds...by going out on hikes with his father fred...a noted ornithologist at yale..

Sot fred: as soon as the field guide came out//i became much..much less well-known-in the game-laughter.

Sot rita: you're kind of the bird people of north america.

Sot david: yeah, this is sort of our- family business.

Vo: david started drawing birds at age 8...and his parents didn't worry for an instant...when their son dropped out of cornell to pursue his passion...and study birds in the field: sot fred sibley: his reason, very valid, was that cornell has a set track that you follow in your major, and that didn't leave time for looking at birds or painting birds.

Vo: david sibley would spend 14 years driving around the country observing, sketching and always utterly fascinated by birds.... sot david: i really like the shapes, the proportions//the smooth lines//each species so perfectly adapted to its own lifestyle.

Vo: along the way...he met his wife: sot rita: do you think you would have been happy with someone who wasn't as into birds as you are?

Sot david: no, i don't see how that could have worked.

Sot joan walsh : here comes maybe a goldfinch vo: yes, sibley's wife, joan walsh is an ornithologist too.

And in 1988 it was she who really pushed him to fulfill his lifelong dream of writing a field guide sot joan walsh: so i said, you know, you can keep talking about it...or you can just say you're doing it.

Then-he stood up...and he fainted.

Sot rita: really..?

Sot david: it was in a hot tub... vo: he would spend years...working on the guide...but when publishers saw it...they went wild.

Sot rita: what was it like to hear that?

Sot david: it was very exciting, very gratifyng...after all my work...but to walk into a publisher and have them after 5 minutes say yes, we'll do it...in five minutes...was i guess a very unusual experience and yeah very exciting.

Vo: in fact, sibley's first volume hit the new york times best seller list almost immediately.

He followed it up with a series of other popular books about birds.

Vo: and whether it's in his art...or the delight that comes when he watches birds at his backyard feeder... vo: david sibley says he is still learning about his favorite topic... sot david: can birds smell...where do birds... sot rita: can they?

Sot david: yeah, they can smell very well...all birds...and where do birds sleep...how do they stay on a perch while they seep?

Sot rita: how do they old on?

Sot david: they balance.

They balance all night.

Sot rita: in their sleep?

Sot david: while they sleep...uh huh... sot rita: are you just making this up.

Sot david: no it's all...its all true.

Vo: indeed, his latest book is called "what it' like to be a bird."

And who should know better than david allen sibley.

A lot on tap for monday's




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Midmorning with Aundrea - August 5, 2020 (Part 1) [Video]

Midmorning with Aundrea - August 5, 2020 (Part 1)

(Part 1 of 2) In the days of coronavirus, many people have had to put their summer vacations on hold, but some people have started to enjoy camping trips to nearby state parks. And how have people in..

Credit: WCBIPublished
Midmorning With Aundrea - August 4, 2020 (Part 2) [Video]

Midmorning With Aundrea - August 4, 2020 (Part 2)

(Part 2 of 2) We meet a man with a lifelong fascination with broadcasting and especially any memorabilia containing the eye of the CBS logo!

Credit: WCBIPublished
Midmorning With Aundrea -August 4, 2020 (Part 2) [Video]

Midmorning With Aundrea -August 4, 2020 (Part 2)

(Part 2 of 2) The Navy's first black female tactical jet pilot earns her Wings of Gold this week. And we say farewell to Monroe County Deputy Dylan Pickle who died at a safety checkpoint last week.

Credit: WCBIPublished