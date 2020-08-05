Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Instagram Launches Reels
Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Instagram Launches Reels
Instagram Launches Reels
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Instagram launches Reels, and tries to beat TikTok at its own game

Facebook is coming for TikTok. After months of tests, Instagram is finally launching Reels, it’s...
engadget - Published Also reported by •The VergeVOA NewsMacRumours.comCBC.caNPRCBS News


Facebook's TikTok clone, Instagram Reels, launches today in the US as TikTok's future hangs in the balance (FB)

Facebook's TikTok clone, Instagram Reels, launches today in the US as TikTok's future hangs in the balance (FB) · Instagram Reels, Facebook's TikTok rival, is launching in the US Wednesday. It provides users with...
Business Insider - Published

Facebook launches Instagram Reels globally amidst TikTok drama

Facebook launches Instagram Reels globally amidst TikTok drama We all knew it was coming: Facebook has officially launched Instagram Reels – its answer to TikTok...
The Next Web - Published Also reported by •CBS News



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Instagram Launches TikTok Competitor Reels [Video]

Instagram Launches TikTok Competitor Reels

Instagram Launches TikTok Competitor Reels With TikTok’s potential ban in the United States, Instagram is the latest company to hop on the competitor bandwagon. Reels launched Wednesday on..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:55Published