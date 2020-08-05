Joe Biden to Accept Democratic
Presidential Nomination in Delaware The Democratic National Convention (DNC) had
previously scheduled the former vice president to
be in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
According to the DNC Committee,
the change is due to COVID-19.
DNC Chair Tom Perez, via statement DNC Chair Tom Perez, via statement Sources tell CNN that the DNC Committee and
Biden campaign decided that speakers
should avoid Milwaukee as well.
Democratic official,
via CNN With the new changes, it appears the
Democratic National Convention will
almost be completely virtual.
According to CNN, the convention starts
on August 17 and ends on the 20th.
Sources add that once Biden chooses a
vice presidential running mate, he'll give
a speech at an unknown location.