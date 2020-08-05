Global  
 

Joe Biden to Accept Democratic Presidential Nomination in Delaware
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Joe Biden to Accept Democratic Presidential Nomination in Delaware The Democratic National Convention (DNC) had previously scheduled the former vice president to be in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

According to the DNC Committee, the change is due to COVID-19.

DNC Chair Tom Perez, via statement DNC Chair Tom Perez, via statement Sources tell CNN that the DNC Committee and Biden campaign decided that speakers should avoid Milwaukee as well.

Democratic official, via CNN With the new changes, it appears the Democratic National Convention will almost be completely virtual.

According to CNN, the convention starts on August 17 and ends on the 20th.

Sources add that once Biden chooses a vice presidential running mate, he'll give a speech at an unknown location.

