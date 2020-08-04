Great American Outdoors Act will help restore public lands in Idaho
The Great American Outdoors Act is a bipartisan bill that President Trump signed into law this week.
Eva Sanchez RT @realDonaldTrump: Today we celebrated the passage of landmark legislation that will preserve America’s majestic natural wonders, pricele… 2 minutes ago
All 435 Reps RT @repdelgado: This week, the bipartisan #GreatAmericanOutdoorsAct became law. This critical legislation will permanently fund the Land an… 2 minutes ago
Loyalist RT @SecBernhardt: The Great American Outdoors Act will ensure our national parks & public lands can be enjoyed for generations to come. Thi… 2 minutes ago
Congressman Antonio Delgado This week, the bipartisan #GreatAmericanOutdoorsAct became law. This critical legislation will permanently fund the… https://t.co/nHCShitUmT 2 minutes ago
Watty Strickland RT @CoryGardner: The Great American Outdoors Act will create thousands of jobs in Colorado and make it possible for Americans to enjoy the… 4 minutes ago
D Andy Black RT @USFWSDirector: Thank you @realDonaldTrump for your leadership in supporting & signing the Great American Outdoors Act. This once-in-a-g… 7 minutes ago
Donald RT @WhiteHouse: The Great American Outdoors Act is landmark legislation that will help to preserve our majestic national parks for generati… 7 minutes ago
Donald RT @GOP: Today, President Trump is signing the Great American Outdoors Act, marking the single largest investment in our national parks and… 8 minutes ago
Nebraska lawmakers praise the Great American Outdoors ActNebraska lawmakers praise the Great American Outdoors Act
The Great American Outdoors Act is now lawNational Parks poised for a major cleanup after landmark law gets signed.
President Trump signs the Great American Outdoors ActThis morning President Trump signed the Great American Outdoors act at the White House. The act will devote nearly 3 billion dollars annually to the maintenance of national parks and other public..