Manchester City complete £41m signing of Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Manchester City have completed the signing of defender Nathan Ake fromBournemouth.

City agreed a £40million fee, rising to a potential £41m, withthe relegated Cherries last week and the 25-year-old has signed a five-yearcontract.

Bale left out of Real Madrid squad for Man City game

 Wales forward Gareth Bale is left out of Real Madrid's 24-man squad for their Champions League last-16 second-leg tie against Manchester City.
I wanted Valencia captaincy, says new Man City signing Torres

 New Manchester City winger Ferran Torres says he left Valencia in part because they would not make him captain and one of their highest earners.
Eddie Howe pens emotional letter to Bournemouth fans after leaving club

 The Independent employs reporters around the world to bring you truly independent journalism. To support us, please consider a contribution. Eddie Howe will..
Bournemouth beach overcrowding fears lead police to consider cordoning off area

 Temperatures are expected to soar to over 30C on south coast of England on Friday
