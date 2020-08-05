President Donald Trump’s campaign has sued the state of Nevada over a new bill that expands mail-in voting for the 2020 general elections.

President Trump's campaign sues state of Nevada over mail-in voting

President Trump is contradicting local Lebanese officials by suggesting that the deadly explosion...

President Trump's campaign is holding an "Evangelicals for Trump" event on Thursday at a Las Vegas...

Trump made good on his threat to sue the state after he claimed it passed the mail-in ballot measure...