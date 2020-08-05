Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump's campaign sues state of Nevada over mail-in voting
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:55s - Published
President Trump's campaign sues state of Nevada over mail-in voting

President Trump's campaign sues state of Nevada over mail-in voting

President Donald Trump’s campaign has sued the state of Nevada over a new bill that expands mail-in voting for the 2020 general elections.

Jeremy Chen reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump campaign sues state of Nevada over mail-in ballot law ahead of November election

Trump made good on his threat to sue the state after he claimed it passed the mail-in ballot measure...
USATODAY.com - Published

Campaign holds 'Evangelicals for Trump' event at Vegas casino, swipes at Nevada church restrictions

President Trump's campaign is holding an "Evangelicals for Trump" event on Thursday at a Las Vegas...
FOXNews.com - Published

Trump on Beirut explosion, coronavirus relief negotiations. mail-in voting

President Trump is contradicting local Lebanese officials by suggesting that the deadly explosion...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Campaign Suing Nevada Over State's Mail-In Voting Plan [Video]

Trump Campaign Suing Nevada Over State's Mail-In Voting Plan

CBS4's Eliott Rodriguez has more on the campaign's lawsuit.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:58Published
Trump Campaign Sues Arizona [Video]

Trump Campaign Sues Arizona

The Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit against Arizona over mail-in ballots.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:54Published
Team Trump Called Out For Mail-In Voting Falsehoods [Video]

Team Trump Called Out For Mail-In Voting Falsehoods

President Donald Trump’s campaign adviser Mercedes Schlapp was called out on CNN after she falsely claimed mail-in voting leads to voter fraud.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:56Published