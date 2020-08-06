Lebanese immigrants in Eugene heartbroken over tragedy overseas

The devastation in Beirut extends far beyond the port which was reduced to rubble and the two square miles of infrastructure which were destroyed by the blast.

Capitol city of lebanon - is sending waves of disbelief around the world... including in eugene emma jerome introduces us to two men from beirut -- who are speaking out about what their families are witnessing..

"we need help.

This is a disastter // there's nothing left... nothing left" nats the devastation in beirut extends far beyond the port which was reduced to rubble and the two square miles of infrastructure which were destroyed by the blast abed succar "we the immigrants who are coming from a hot spot... we live two lives.

We live in the united states like our daily life..

Worried you know how to survive small businesses... how to make it day after day... and then you come home and you worry about your family back home... how they are doing... for that we live two lives" abed succar moved to america over 30 years ago.

Now he owns a limousine service in town.

But most of his family is still in beirut --- and today his heart is broken.

Walid saleeby also from beirut - ran a popular lebanese restaurant "willy's" in eugene for years before retiring.

Ej: "both men brought to tears - knowing that though their families are alive and safe - their home country is devastated" walid saleeby "the free world needs to step in and do something about it - anybody that cares about human lives they need to step in and do something about it."

Beirut is home to over 2.4 million people - who succar says have lived with destruction time and time again "they live it every day now.

Lebanon is a war torn country and we will rebuild it and they will bomb it again."

As "and we ask the government here in the united states to help us -- send something" beirut now declared a disaster zone with no choice but to rebuild "we are a resillient people" reporting in eugene emma jerome kezi