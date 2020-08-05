Port officials under house arrest after explosion in Lebanon’s capital

Investigators began searching the wreckage of Beirut’s port for clues to thecause of the massive explosion that ripped across the Lebanese capital as thegovernment ordered port officials put under house arrest.

International aidflights began to arrive, as Lebanon’s leaders struggled to deal with theaftermath of Tuesday’s blast, crippled by an economic crisis and facing apublic where many already blame chronic mismanagement and corruption among theruling elite for the disaster.

The explosion at the port killed 135 people andinjured about 5,000 others, the health ministry said.