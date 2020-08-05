Port officials under house arrest after explosion in Lebanon’s capital

|
Lebanon Country in the Middle East
Beirut explosion: Angry residents demand answers after blastPeople in Lebanon call for justice after a blast that left at least 135 dead and over 4,000 injured.
BBC News
Trump again says Beirut blasts might have been attackWASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Wednesday continued to suggest that the massive explosion that killed at least 135 people in Lebanon might have been a..
WorldNews
Court delays verdict on ex-PM Hariri's murder after Beirut blastA UN-backed tribunal said Wednesday it had suspended a verdict on the 2005 murder of former Lebanese premier Rafic Hariri following the deadly blast in Beirut...
WorldNews
Trump reonsiders claim that Beirut was attackedUS President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he thinks the deadly explosion Tuesday in Lebanon that killed at least 100 people may have been an accident. (Aug...
USATODAY.com
Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon
CBS Evening News, August 5, 2020Race to rescue survivors after Beirut blast kills at least 137; 15-year-old starts online computer coding classes for kids of color
CBS News
Beirut explosions: The burst of power that devastated a cityAs black smoke billowed into the sky, Shiva Karout stepped out of his gym with his colleagues and customers to watch. His gym, Barbell House, sits just across..
New Zealand Herald
