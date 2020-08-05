Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Port officials under house arrest after explosion in Lebanon’s capital
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Port officials under house arrest after explosion in Lebanon’s capital

Port officials under house arrest after explosion in Lebanon’s capital

Investigators began searching the wreckage of Beirut’s port for clues to thecause of the massive explosion that ripped across the Lebanese capital as thegovernment ordered port officials put under house arrest.

International aidflights began to arrive, as Lebanon’s leaders struggled to deal with theaftermath of Tuesday’s blast, crippled by an economic crisis and facing apublic where many already blame chronic mismanagement and corruption among theruling elite for the disaster.

The explosion at the port killed 135 people andinjured about 5,000 others, the health ministry said.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lebanon Lebanon Country in the Middle East

Beirut explosion: Angry residents demand answers after blast

 People in Lebanon call for justice after a blast that left at least 135 dead and over 4,000 injured.
BBC News

Trump again says Beirut blasts might have been attack

 WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Wednesday continued to suggest that the massive explosion that killed at least 135 people in Lebanon might have been a..
WorldNews

Court delays verdict on ex-PM Hariri's murder after Beirut blast

 A UN-backed tribunal said Wednesday it had suspended a verdict on the 2005 murder of former Lebanese premier Rafic Hariri following the deadly blast in Beirut...
WorldNews

Trump reonsiders claim that Beirut was attacked

 US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he thinks the deadly explosion Tuesday in Lebanon that killed at least 100 people may have been an accident. (Aug...
USATODAY.com

Beirut Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon

CBS Evening News, August 5, 2020

 Race to rescue survivors after Beirut blast kills at least 137; 15-year-old starts online computer coding classes for kids of color
CBS News

Beirut explosions: The burst of power that devastated a city

 As black smoke billowed into the sky, Shiva Karout stepped out of his gym with his colleagues and customers to watch. His gym, Barbell House, sits just across..
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Beirut explosion: Negligence suspected as death toll passes 130

Beirut explosion: Negligence suspected as death toll passes 130 Investigators began searching through the wreckage of Beirut's port for clues to the cause of the...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day


Trump again says Beirut blasts might have been attack

Trump again says Beirut blasts might have been attack WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Wednesday continued to suggest that the massive explosion that...
WorldNews - Published

Over 100 killed in Beirut blasts as huge explosions rock Lebanon capital

Over 100 killed in Beirut blasts as huge explosions rock Lebanon capital Dubai: Lebanese rescue workers dug through the rubble looking for survivors of a powerful warehouse...
WorldNews - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

SWFL man says sister injured in Beirut blast [Video]

SWFL man says sister injured in Beirut blast

A Naples restaurant owner tells Fox 4 that his sister suffered minor injuries after an explosion rocked the capital of Lebanon on Tuesday.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:06Published
Suspected Culprit Behind Beirut Explosion: Ammonium Nitrate [Video]

Suspected Culprit Behind Beirut Explosion: Ammonium Nitrate

The colossal destruction of Beirut's port was due to the explosion of a large quantity of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse there. HuffPost reports more that as of Wednesday, more than 130 people..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
The unrest in Lebanon explained [Video]

The unrest in Lebanon explained

From the war in 1975 to the explosion that devastated the port area of the capital, Beirut.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:56Published