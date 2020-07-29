Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers - Game Highlights
Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:34s - Published
Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers - Game Highlights

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Chicago Blackhawks vs.

Edmonton Oilers, 08/05/2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Edmonton Oilers, Chicago Blackhawks play in game 1 of qualifying round

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Chicago Blackhawks in game one of the Western Conference qualifying...
FOX Sports - Published

Suspended Blackhawks forward Drake Caggiula to miss Game 2 in Edmonton

Chicago forward Drake Caggiula was suspended by the NHL on Sunday for Game 2 of the Blackhawks'...
CBC.ca - Published

Dumba kneels, NHL puts focus on Black Lives Matter movement

Minnesota’s Matt Dumba on Saturday became the first NHL player to kneel during the U.S. national...
Seattle Times - Published


Tweets about this

Kingshark49

Darryl Martin RT @KingsharkSports: NHL SCP Qualifying Round (Best 3 of 5): Chicago 4 Edmonton 3 (F/CHI leads 2-1) ... https://t.co/wGeHuFvvqD 2 minutes ago

KingsharkSports

Kingshark Sports NHL SCP Qualifying Round (Best 3 of 5): Chicago 4 Edmonton 3 (F/CHI leads 2-1) ... https://t.co/wGeHuFvvqD 2 minutes ago

redhawkfury

kylie ✾ RT @ChicagoSports: The Blackhawks scored twice in the final 6 minutes to beat the Oilers 4-3 in Game 3 of their Stanley Cup qualifier serie… 2 minutes ago

Yowtski

Yow RT @Stake: Did you have a bet on the Edmonton Oilers today? If you did, you're luck is in! As they lost after leading the Chicago Blackhaw… 3 minutes ago

ChicagoSports

Chicago Tribune Sports The Blackhawks scored twice in the final 6 minutes to beat the Oilers 4-3 in Game 3 of their Stanley Cup qualifier… https://t.co/rtuzgVXu37 3 minutes ago

KikisKeys

Kiki's Keys RT @Blackhawk_Up: 'Chicago Blackhawks vs Edmonton Oilers: Game 3 Recap' #AllForOne #Blackhawks #HockeyTwitter #EDMvsCHI @JimRLynch https… 5 minutes ago

JjaayyZzee97

Jeremy RT @NHLdotcom: Jonathan Toews scored the go-ahead goal with 1:16 remaining, and the Blackhawks defeated the Oilers 4-3 in Game 3 to take th… 6 minutes ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com Jonathan Toews scored the go-ahead goal with 1:16 remaining, and the Blackhawks defeated the Oilers 4-3 in Game 3 t… https://t.co/pFGLBjj4hx 7 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

NHL Highlights | Blackhawks @ Oilers 8/03/2020 [Video]

NHL Highlights | Blackhawks @ Oilers 8/03/2020

Extended highlights of the Chicago Blackhawks at the Edmonton Oilers

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:39Published
Blackhawks' Caggiula Suspended For Game 2 Vs. Oilers [Video]

Blackhawks' Caggiula Suspended For Game 2 Vs. Oilers

Chicago forward Drake Caggiula has been suspended for Game 2 of the Blackhawks' qualifying round series against the Oilers for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton's Tyler Ennis. Katie Johnston..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:22Published
Dominik Kubalik makes history in Blackhawks' Game 1 win [Video]

Dominik Kubalik makes history in Blackhawks' Game 1 win

Calder Trophy candidate Dominik Kubalik makes history for the Chicago Blackhawks, becoming the first player in NHL history to record five points in his playoff debut in their 6-4 win against the Oilers

Credit: NHL     Duration: 03:09Published