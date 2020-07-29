Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Chicago Blackhawks vs.
Edmonton Oilers, 08/05/2020
Darryl Martin RT @KingsharkSports: NHL SCP Qualifying Round (Best 3 of 5): Chicago 4 Edmonton 3 (F/CHI leads 2-1) ... https://t.co/wGeHuFvvqD 2 minutes ago
Kingshark Sports NHL SCP Qualifying Round (Best 3 of 5): Chicago 4 Edmonton 3 (F/CHI leads 2-1) ... https://t.co/wGeHuFvvqD 2 minutes ago
kylie ✾ RT @ChicagoSports: The Blackhawks scored twice in the final 6 minutes to beat the Oilers 4-3 in Game 3 of their Stanley Cup qualifier serie… 2 minutes ago
Yow RT @Stake: Did you have a bet on the Edmonton Oilers today?
If you did, you're luck is in! As they lost after leading the Chicago Blackhaw… 3 minutes ago
Chicago Tribune Sports The Blackhawks scored twice in the final 6 minutes to beat the Oilers 4-3 in Game 3 of their Stanley Cup qualifier… https://t.co/rtuzgVXu37 3 minutes ago
Kiki's Keys RT @Blackhawk_Up: 'Chicago Blackhawks vs Edmonton Oilers: Game 3 Recap'
#AllForOne #Blackhawks #HockeyTwitter #EDMvsCHI @JimRLynch
https… 5 minutes ago
Jeremy RT @NHLdotcom: Jonathan Toews scored the go-ahead goal with 1:16 remaining, and the Blackhawks defeated the Oilers 4-3 in Game 3 to take th… 6 minutes ago
NHL.com Jonathan Toews scored the go-ahead goal with 1:16 remaining, and the Blackhawks defeated the Oilers 4-3 in Game 3 t… https://t.co/pFGLBjj4hx 7 minutes ago
NHL Highlights | Blackhawks @ Oilers 8/03/2020Extended highlights of the Chicago Blackhawks at the Edmonton Oilers
Blackhawks' Caggiula Suspended For Game 2 Vs. OilersChicago forward Drake Caggiula has been suspended for Game 2 of the Blackhawks' qualifying round series against the Oilers for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton's Tyler Ennis. Katie Johnston..
Dominik Kubalik makes history in Blackhawks' Game 1 winCalder Trophy candidate Dominik Kubalik makes history for the Chicago Blackhawks, becoming the first player in NHL history to record five points in his playoff debut in their 6-4 win against the Oilers