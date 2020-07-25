Global  
 

Edmonton Oilers vs. Chicago Blackhawks - Game Highlights
Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:41s - Published
Edmonton Oilers vs. Chicago Blackhawks - Game Highlights

Edmonton Oilers vs. Chicago Blackhawks - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Edmonton Oilers vs.

Chicago Blackhawks, 08/01/2020

Edmonton Oilers, Chicago Blackhawks play in game 1 of qualifying round

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Chicago Blackhawks in game one of the Western Conference qualifying...
FOX Sports - Published

Goalie Corey Crawford returns as Blackhawks await Oilers

CHICAGO (AP) — Corey Crawford has rejoined the Chicago Blackhawks, giving the team a boost in its...
Seattle Times - Published

Dumba kneels, NHL puts focus on Black Lives Matter movement

Minnesota’s Matt Dumba on Saturday became the first NHL player to kneel during the U.S. national...
Seattle Times - Published


EThielo21

A(masked)BlueTree RT @CNN: The Minnesota Wild defenseman knelt during a game between Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks while wearing a Hockey Diversity… 36 seconds ago

BrEpicBreen

Justin Breen RT @chicagotribune: The Blackhawks looked like a team that turned back the clock to their Stanley Cup days of five years ago during Saturda… 50 seconds ago

GovSherazKhan

Sheraz Khan RT @AP: Minnesota Wild player Matt Dumba became the first NHL player to kneel during the U.S. national anthem ahead of the opening playoff… 1 minute ago

WGNRadio

WGN Radio 720 Highlights: Qualifier Series Game 1 – @NHLBlackhawks 6 – Edmonton Oilers 4 – 8/1/20 https://t.co/E6b6Hl1Hay #Blackhawks #HAWKSWIN #CHIvsEDM 1 minute ago

670TheScore

670 The Score Dominik Kubalik scored two goals and added three assists, leading the #Blackhawks to a 6-4 win in their qualifying… https://t.co/rUYzN7fWQV 2 minutes ago


