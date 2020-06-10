|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party
BJP Sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in KashmirSajad Ahmed Khandey was shot from a close range by terrorists injuring him critically.
DNA
Sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in J&K's KulgamBJP leader and sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday was on Thursday shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam in south Kashmir, according to officials. Terrorists fired upon..
IndiaTimes
Manoj Sinha to take charge as Jammu and Kashmir's new Lieutenant GovernorSenior BJP leader Manoj Sinha is the new L-G of Jammu and Kashmir as President has accepted the resignation of former L-G GC Murmu.
DNA
‘Many made sacrifices, are present in spirit among us’RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat squarely addressed the absence of BJP veteran L K Advani and some other seniors at the Ram temple foundation stone-laying ceremony on..
IndiaTimes
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources