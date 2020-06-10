Bjp Sarpanch Shot Dead

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat squarely addressed the absence of BJP veteran L K Advani and some other seniors at the Ram temple foundation stone-laying ceremony on..

Senior BJP leader Manoj Sinha is the new L-G of Jammu and Kashmir as President has accepted the resignation of former L-G GC Murmu.

BJP leader and sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday was on Thursday shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam in south Kashmir, according to officials. Terrorists fired upon..

