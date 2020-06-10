Global  
 

Bjp Sarpanch Shot Dead
Video Credit: HT Digital Content
Bjp Sarpanch Shot Dead
Bjp Sarpanch Shot Dead
BJP Sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir

 Sajad Ahmed Khandey was shot from a close range by terrorists injuring him critically.
DNA

Sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Kulgam

 BJP leader and sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday was on Thursday shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam in south Kashmir, according to officials. Terrorists fired upon..
IndiaTimes

Manoj Sinha to take charge as Jammu and Kashmir's new Lieutenant Governor

 Senior BJP leader Manoj Sinha is the new L-G of Jammu and Kashmir as President has accepted the resignation of former L-G GC Murmu.
DNA

‘Many made sacrifices, are present in spirit among us’

 RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat squarely addressed the absence of BJP veteran L K Advani and some other seniors at the Ram temple foundation stone-laying ceremony on..
IndiaTimes

Sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Kulgam

BJP leader and sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday was on Thursday shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam in...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Indian Express DNA Hindu Zee News



Related videos from verified sources

J&K sarpanch killed | Terrorists shoot Kulgam BJP leader | Oneindia News [Video]

J&K sarpanch killed | Terrorists shoot Kulgam BJP leader | Oneindia News

A sarpanch of J&K's Kulgam district was shot dead earlier this morning by suspected terrorists. Sajad Ahmad Khanday was also the BJP's district vice president for Kulgam. He was shot dead near his home..

Credit: Oneindia
Terrorists shot dead sarpanch in J-K's Kulgam [Video]

Terrorists shot dead sarpanch in J-K's Kulgam

Terrorists fired upon sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday outside his residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. Sajad Ahmad Khanday succumbed to injuries. Earlier, he was taken to the hospital for..

Credit: ANI
Kasmiri Pandit Sarpanch killed by Pak backed terrorists, Daughter seeks justice: Watch | Oneindia [Video]

Kasmiri Pandit Sarpanch killed by Pak backed terrorists, Daughter seeks justice: Watch | Oneindia

Sheen Pandita demanded justice for her father Ajay Pandita, the Kashmiri Pandit who was shot dead in the valley. Sheen Pandita Hailing her father as a real patriot, said he wanted to be remembered as a..

Credit: Oneindia