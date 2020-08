TV actor Samir Sharma dies by suicide | He had posted on depression | Oneindia News

Television actor Samir Sharma was found dead at his Mumbai flat.

He was 44 years old.

His body was found hanging from his kitchen ceiling by a night watchman who then alerted the neighbours.

Sharma had posted on depression after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

