New jobless claims above 1 million for 20 weeks

|
For the first time in three weeks there was a drop in new unemployment claims, but the number of Americans lining up for first-time jobless benefits still remains painfully high.
Nearly 1.2 million Americans joined the unemployment line last week, according to data released Thursday by the Labor Department.
That's down from a little over 1.4 million new claims, but marks the 20th straight week where new claims topped 1 million.
The prolonged public health crisis has scaled back hopes for a robust economic recovery, leading to another wave of layoffs - this time from sectors not initially impacted by earlier stay-at-home orders.
Some businesses are also letting go of workers now that the government's Paycheck Protection Program has ended.
Loans from that program were partially forgiven if the money was used to pay employees.
The total number of Americans receiving some type of jobless benefit in the month of July rose above 32 million.
And now those out of work no longer receive a $600-a-week federal enhancement.
That expired last week.
Congress is deadlocked over whether to extend the benefit and if so, by how much.
Many economists say without that extra help to struggling households the recession will be worse.
Look for more data on the labor market when the government's comprehensive jobs report is released on Friday.
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Paycheck Protection Program
U.S. Small Business Bailout Money Flowed to Chinese-Owned CompaniesMillions of dollars of Paycheck Protection Program loans went to China-backed businesses in critical sectors, a study found.
NYTimes.com
Feds charge Florida man with fraud for buying Lamborghini with COVID relief fundsA Florida man was arrested and charged with fraud for buying Lamborghini sports car with Paycheck Protection Program loans, authorities say
USATODAY.com
U.S. COVID loans saved 51 million jobs, gave billions to the rich
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:08Published
United States Department of Labor U.S. Department that regulates workers' rights and labor markets
Coronavirus live updates: Dr. Deborah Birx warns of 'different' outbreak; Navajo Nation nears 500 deathsThe Department of Labor releases its latest jobless claims figures Thursday. Congress anticipates relief package by week's end. Latest COVID-19 news.
USATODAY.com
US Unemployment Claims Rise for First Time in Nearly 4 Months
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published
4.8 Million Jobs Added to US Economy in June
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:13Published
United States Congress Legislature of the United States
Why Defence ministry took down report mentioning Chinese 'transgressions' at LAC, asks CongressThe Congress on Thursday asked the government why a Defence ministry report mentioning Chinese 'transgressions' in eastern Ladakh in May was taken down with..
IndiaTimes
Money for the Postal Service? The Check’s in the MailCongress still can’t agree, and Democrats plan a virtual convention: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com
Rajasthan HC dismisses plea against merger of 6 BSP MLAs with CongressThe Rajasthan high court on Thursday dismissed BJP leader Madan Dilawar's petition against the issue of merger of 6 BSP MLAs with the Congress, reported news..
IndiaTimes
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources