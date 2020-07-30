Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Unemployment claims lowest since March

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Unemployment claims lowest since March
More jobs becoming available as the state opens
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The number of laid?

"*off workes applying for first time unemployment aid fell below one million last week.

It's the first time since the pandemic began five months ago..

There remain, though, a colossal number of unemployed people.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live from rochester with a look at how minnesota can get back on track.

Jessica.

George ?

"* after the 600?

"* d a week federal jobless benefit expired..

Minnesota's department of employment and economic development says it deepened hardships for some.

However outreach manager cameron "mocked" says in minnesota there has been a pretty steady decline in the number of weekly benefits request through the unemployment insurance program.

He says that shows industries are able to bring back employees and start &lt; right now in the state of minnesota we're seeing about 1,300 new jobs posted per day according to the national labor exchange and right now there's about 65,000 jobs posted on minnesotawork s.net which is state's online job posting database.

> if you're currently job huntng and want to check out what positions are open in your area we have a link to this story on kimt dot com.

Live in rochester jessica bringe kimt news thank you jessica.

The labor department says applications fell to around 963?

"*thousand from one?

"*point?

"*two?

"* m the previous week..

Suggesting that layoffs are slowing down.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

US stocks trade mixed after jobless claims fall below 1 million for first time since March

US stocks trade mixed after jobless claims fall below 1 million for first time since March · *US stocks traded mixed on Thursday after weekly unemployment claims dipped below 1 million for...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsNPRNews24


Pennsylvania's unemployment claims fell nearly 10% last week

An estimated 26,534 unemployment claims were filed in Pennsylvania last week, about 2,800 fewer...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Maryland unemployment continues its decline for fifth straight week

The number of initial standard unemployment claims in Maryland decreased last week, continuing a...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Over 22,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois For Week Of August 3, Amid COVID-19 Pandemic [Video]

Over 22,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois For Week Of August 3, Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

There were less than 1 million new jobless claims in a single week for the first time since March.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:36Published
'I Feel My Government Has Completely Failed Me': Thousands Waiting On Unemployment Benefits [Video]

'I Feel My Government Has Completely Failed Me': Thousands Waiting On Unemployment Benefits

In Colorado, 664,532 unemployment claims have been filed since mid-March.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:54Published
Over $4 Billion In Unemployment Claims Paid In Colorado Since Coronavirus Closures Began [Video]

Over $4 Billion In Unemployment Claims Paid In Colorado Since Coronavirus Closures Began

Since late March, more than $4 billion in unemployment claims have been paid in Colorado. Almost 665,000 people have filed for unemployment.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:25Published