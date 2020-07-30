Unemployment claims lowest since March

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 3 hours ago

More jobs becoming available as the state opens

The number of laid?

"*off workes applying for first time unemployment aid fell below one million last week.

It's the first time since the pandemic began five months ago..

There remain, though, a colossal number of unemployed people.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live from rochester with a look at how minnesota can get back on track.

Jessica.

George ?

"* after the 600?

"* d a week federal jobless benefit expired..

Minnesota's department of employment and economic development says it deepened hardships for some.

However outreach manager cameron "mocked" says in minnesota there has been a pretty steady decline in the number of weekly benefits request through the unemployment insurance program.

He says that shows industries are able to bring back employees and start < right now in the state of minnesota we're seeing about 1,300 new jobs posted per day according to the national labor exchange and right now there's about 65,000 jobs posted on minnesotawork s.net which is state's online job posting database.

> if you're currently job huntng and want to check out what positions are open in your area we have a link to this story on kimt dot com.

Live in rochester jessica bringe kimt news thank you jessica.

The labor department says applications fell to around 963?

"*thousand from one?

"*point?

"*two?

"* m the previous week..

Suggesting that layoffs are slowing down.