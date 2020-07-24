Global  
 

TV actor Sameer Sharma dies by suicide in Mumbai
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:40s - Published
TV actor Sameer Sharma was found dead at his Mumbai's residence.

Actor famous form 'Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki' was found hanging in kitchen.

The actor was living at a rented home in Malad.

Secretary of the housing society in Mumbai where Sameer Sharma was residing said, "His neighbours had complained that a foul smell was coming from his residence.

When a guard went there, he saw that doors of the kitchen were open and he was hanging from the ceiling".

