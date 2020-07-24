TV actor Sameer Sharma dies by suicide in Mumbai

TV actor Sameer Sharma was found dead in his Malad apartment late on Wednesday night. Police suspected that the 44-year-old actor died by suicide. Sharma was staying at first floor of Neha CHS building, Ahinsa Marg in Malad (west). Police said a security guard found him dead and alerted society members. A case of accidental death (ADR) has been registered. Police have sent actor's body to a govt hospital for autopsy. According to police, Sharma had rented the apartment in February. Sharma had appeared in shows Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Jyoti among others. Sharma is best known for his role in the TV serial Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The actor is also listed as a cast member in films such as Hasee Toh Phasee and Ittefaq. Sameer's death was condoled by actors Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. Sameer's last social media post, a picture of sea, was shared on Instagram on July 29.
High tide hit Mumbai's Marine Drive on August 06 amid heavy rainfall. India Meteorological Department earlier predicted that a high tide of 4.45 meters will hit Mumbai. Mumbai and suburbs are expected to see moderate to light showers throughout the day.
A couple, Migza and Faiyaz Sheikh who run a small-scaled school at Mumbai's Malad area waived off the fees of their students when they found that their parents couldn't afford to pay the fees amid the lockdown. But they didn't just stop here...when they got to know that the people living in the area could barely afford two square meals a day, they decide to donate rations to them. Fourth months down the line, the couple has spent around four lakh rupees from their personal savings and distributed food items to about 1,500 people, no matter which caste or community they belong to. Meanwhile, a specially-abled person in Rameswaram town of Tamil Nadu is providing door to door service of distributing 'Kabasura Kudineer' among the people. It is an herbal concoction, comprising dry ingredients of ginger, pippali, clove, cirukancori root, mulli root, kadukkai, ajwain and many other herbs. The ingredients are powdered and mixed with water, then boiled to make a decoction of one-fourth of its initial volume. As it has proved effective in managing COVID-19 cases, Deena started serving it to the general public. At present, when the whole country is reeling due to coronavirus, in such a situation, its people like Migza and Deena who are coming forward and extending their support in the fight against the pandemic.
In the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, a Mumbai based couple spent their savings to feed thousands of needy. 10 years back they setup a private english medium school in Malwani area of Mumbai's Malad having more than 300 students from class 1 to 10 as of now. The couple also decided to waive off the school fees for three month after parents approached them and expressed their inability to pay the school fees. They claimed to withdrawn Rs 5 lakh from their account and nearly spent Rs 4.5 lakh till now.
Television actor Samir Sharma was found dead at his Mumbai flat. He was 44 years old. His body was found hanging from his kitchen ceiling by a night watchman who then alerted the neighbours. Sharma had..
The government has accepted Bihar government's request of CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Centre's senior second-most law officer Tushar Mehta stated it before the Supreme Court on..
