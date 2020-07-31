Trump’s Campaign Twitter Barred From Tweeting
President Donald Trump’s campaign Twitter account was barred from tweeting after it posted a clip of Trump himself promoting lies about the effects of COVID-19 on children.
'Children handle covid very well': Trump defends video blocked by Twitter & FBFacebook and Twitter have yet again acted against a video shared by accounts linked to U.S. President Donald Trump for violating their policies on coronavirus misinformation. The Trump re-election..
Facebook, Twitter pull Trump virus postsFacebook and Twitter pulled posts by U.S. President Donald Trump and his campaign Wednesday, alleging the posts violated their rules on sharing misinformation about the coronavirus. Gloria Tso reports.
