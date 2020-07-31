Global  
 

Trump’s Campaign Twitter Barred From Tweeting
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Trump’s Campaign Twitter Barred From Tweeting

Trump’s Campaign Twitter Barred From Tweeting

President Donald Trump’s campaign Twitter account was barred from tweeting after it posted a clip of Trump himself promoting lies about the effects of COVID-19 on children.

