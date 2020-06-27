Watch: Nation remembers former EAM Sushma Swaraj on her first death anniversary

Tributes poured in for former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on her first death anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered her as an articulate voice for India at the world stage.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also remembered Swaraj on her death anniversary.

A prayer meet - Sushmanjali - was organised for the former external affairs minister.

Swaraj's daughter Bansuri along with others virtually came together to pay tribute.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, Censor Board chief Prasoon Joshi, actor Kangana Ranaut, directors Subhash Ghai, Madhur Bhandarkar, singer Anup Jalota, music composer Kuldeep Singh attended the webinar among others.

Sushma Swaraj died on August 6 last year following a massive cardiac arrest.

She was 67.

Swaraj was Information and Broadcasting minister in the 13-day Atal Bihari Vajpayee govt in 1996.

She got Cabinet portfolio again after Vajpayee led BJP to power in 1998.

Swaraj was the leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2014.

She was also the chief minister of Delhi in 1998.

Swaraj was external affairs minister from 2014 to 2019 in previous Modi government.

She played a key role in BJP's emergence in the late 1990s.