Watch: Nation remembers former EAM Sushma Swaraj on her first death anniversary

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sushma Swaraj Indian politician
'Epitome of grace, commitment, ethics': Tributes pour in for Sushma Swaraj on first death anniversaryTributes poured in for Sushma Swaraj on her first death anniversary on Thursday as Twitterati showered praises in remembrance of the senior BJP leader who..
DNA
Prakash Javadekar, artistes laud Sushma Swaraj's contribution as I&B ministerThe BJP lost prominent leaders last year like former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Swaraj, Arun Jaitley and Ananth Kumar, he said at the webinar titled..
IndiaTimes
PM Modi tweets in remembrance of Sushma SwarajOn the first death anniversary of former external affairs minister, Sushma Swaraj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered her as an articulate voice for India..
IndiaTimes
'Sushmanjali' prayer meet organised to pay tribute to Sushma Swaraj on her death anniversary
Credit: ANI Duration: 03:41Published
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
Meet artist who sculpted statuette gifted to PM Modi by CM Yogi
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:49Published
PM Modi spoke 'lie' on Chinese incursion, 'insulted' soldiers: Rahul GandhiCongress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of telling a "lie" that China had not encroached upon Indian territory and..
IndiaTimes
Ram mandir bhumi pujan: PM Modi's diplomatic outreach from AyodhyaAmong several significant messages conveyed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while laying down the foundation for a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya on Wednesday,..
IndiaTimes
PM Modi, Gujarat CM announce ex-gratia for Ahmedabad hospital fire victims
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:25Published
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar External Affairs Minister of India, Former Indian diplomat
Jaishankar may come face to face with China, Pak mantris in SeptemberThe government is considering a proposal by Russia to have a physical meeting of the foreign ministers of SCO and Brics countries on September 10. If it happens,..
IndiaTimes
We must stand up to China: Foreign minister S JaishankarWith Indian and Chinese troops locked in a prolonged military standoff, foreign minister S Jaishankar told TOI in an interview on Saturday that “reaching an..
IndiaTimes
Australia, China envoys to India spar over South China SeaOn Thursday, the Australian envoy in a readout of his meeting with foreign minister S Jaishankar said about the situation on the LAC, “Australia opposes any..
IndiaTimes
S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal hand over 10 locomotives to Bangladesh Railways
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29Published
Bansuri transverse flute of Indian subcontinent
Prakash Javadekar Indian politician
Shiv Sena 'betrayed' Maharashtra poll mandate for CM's post: JavadekarUnion minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar on Friday said the Shiv Sena had "betrayed" the mandate of the 2019 assembly elections just to get the chief..
IndiaTimes
Kangana Ranaut Indian actress
Daily Punch - Bihar Police denied SSR's post-mortem report, Kangana heard gunshots outside her residence
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:18Published
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar's manager summoned by police
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:34Published
Kangana Ranaut appeals people to completely boycott Chinese goods
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:58Published
Anup Jalota Indian singer
Prasoon Joshi Indian lyricist, screenwriter and advertising copywriter
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources