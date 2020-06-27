Watch: Nation remembers former EAM Sushma Swaraj on her first death anniversary

Global  
 

Tributes poured in for former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on her first death anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered her as an articulate voice for India at the world stage.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also remembered Swaraj on her death anniversary.

A prayer meet - Sushmanjali - was organised for the former external affairs minister.

Swaraj's daughter Bansuri along with others virtually came together to pay tribute.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, Censor Board chief Prasoon Joshi, actor Kangana Ranaut, directors Subhash Ghai, Madhur Bhandarkar, singer Anup Jalota, music composer Kuldeep Singh attended the webinar among others.

Sushma Swaraj died on August 6 last year following a massive cardiac arrest.

She was 67.

Swaraj was Information and Broadcasting minister in the 13-day Atal Bihari Vajpayee govt in 1996.

She got Cabinet portfolio again after Vajpayee led BJP to power in 1998.

Swaraj was the leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2014.

She was also the chief minister of Delhi in 1998.

Swaraj was external affairs minister from 2014 to 2019 in previous Modi government.

She played a key role in BJP's emergence in the late 1990s.

'Sushmanjali' prayer meet was organised on August 06 to pay tribute to late external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on her 1st death anniversary. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar remembered former union minister and BJP's stalwart leader late Sushma Swaraj on her death anniversary. Remembering Swaraj's legacy, daughter Bansuri Swaraj along with other dignitaries of film fraternity virtually came together to pay tribute to Swaraj. Swaraj passed away on the night of August 06 last year following a cardiac arrest.

Here is the man, who sculpted the momento of Sri Kodanda Rama which was presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the historic occasion in Ayodhya. Artist M Ramamurthy feel pride that statuette sculpted by him was gifted to PM Modi.

A massive fire broke out at a COVID care hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on August 06. Around eight people lost their lives, including five men and three women in the fire incident at Shrey Hospital. One paramedic also received burn injuries. Reportedly, the fire occurred due to a short circuit in ICU of the fourth floor of hospital. An inquiry into the matter is underway. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakhs each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the kin of the deceased. Rs 50,000 to be given to those injured due to the fire. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has announced an ex gratia amount of Rs 4 lakhs each to the families of the eight victims who died in the fire at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad. The CMO added that Rs 50,000 would be given to those injured in the incident. Earlier today as per Gujarat Chief Minister's Office, Gujarat Chief Minister has ordered a probe in the incident. "CM Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe in the incident of fire at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad. Sangeeta Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) will be leading the probe. The CM has ordered for a report within 3 days."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal flagged off 10 diesel locomotives on July 27. The locomotives were handed over by the Indian Railways to Bangladesh Railways through video conferencing. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said, "These locomotives will be useful in handling the growing train operations between India and Bangladesh. To suit the Bangladesh railways environment and ensure the usability of these locomotives, they have been modified to suit your conditions. India and Bangladesh have come a long way in the last few years."

Janhvi Kapoor To Team Up With Father Boney Kapoor Once Again For Malayalam Thriller Helen's Bollywood Remake. Kangana Ranaut has reported that she heard gunshots outside her Manali residence last night. Three police personnel have been posted outside her home after this incident

Filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt, actress Kangana Ranaut and film director Karan Johar's manager have been summoned by Maharashtra Police in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. "If needed Karan Johar can also be summoned, total number of 37 people have been summoned for the investigation till now" said Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on June 14. He was reportedly suffering from depression.

Bollywood actress known for not mincing her words, Kangana Ranaut in a self-made video strongly criticized China's action at Line of Actual Control (LAC). "What if someone tries to break our fingers? How will we feel? That is what China has done to India. Is it fine to think that this was just a fight for soldiers? Ladakh is a part of India. We should pledge that we all will become 'atmanirbhar' and boycott Chinese goods," said Ranaut.

6th August is the first death anniversary of senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj who had endeared herself in her role as the External Affairs Minister over the first term of the Modi govt. As her health..

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently joined a virtual event named "Shushmanjali" to pay tribute to late Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj.

