Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michelle Obama Reveals She Has 'Low-Grade Depression'
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Michelle Obama Reveals She Has 'Low-Grade Depression'

Michelle Obama Reveals She Has 'Low-Grade Depression'

Michelle Obama Reveals She Has 'Low-Grade Depression' The former first lady made the admission on the latest episode of 'The Michelle Obama Podcast' on Wednesday.

She said that "some form of low-grade depression" has been weighing on her in recent weeks.

Obama cited the pressures of the coronavirus pandemic and "racial strife" as triggers for the condition.

Michelle Obama, via NBC News Michelle Obama, via NBC News She added that she finds it "frustrating" that many Americans continue to refuse to wear masks.

Michelle Obama, via NBC News

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Michelle Obama reveals she is suffering from 'low-grade depression' that she says has been triggered by Trump's 'hypocrisy', 'racial strife' and the stress of the pandemic

Michelle Obama reveals she is suffering from 'low-grade depression' that she says has been triggered by Trump's 'hypocrisy', 'racial strife' and the stress of the pandemic Former first lady Michelle Obama has admitted that she is "dealing with some form of low-grade...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsJust Jared


Michell Obama’s ‘low-level depression’ is not a mental illness; Donald Trump is unwell

Feted and minted former US First Lady Michelle Obama is worried. The BBC tunes into her podcast and...
Anorak - Published

Former First Lady Michelle Obama reveals she has "low-grade depression"

Former First Lady Michelle Obama revealed on the second episode of her Spotify podcast she has a...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comJust Jared



Tweets about this

rdp24k

rdp24k Former First Lady Michelle Obama reveals she has "low-grade depression" https://t.co/xjI8BuSgoa 1 minute ago

ryanjharmon

The Colonel Cannabis cures. https://t.co/IZeibQeiin 2 minutes ago

PageShondrea

QueenSLP💋 RT @931wzak: Michelle Obama Reveals She’s Dealing With ‘Low-Grade’ Depression https://t.co/nB1dqOrNLb https://t.co/jx5x690r5s 2 minutes ago

TRACEY86357978

TRACEY SWANN RT @TVpsychologist: The wonderful @MichelleObama speaking for so many, trying to cope in our waking hours while our sleeping patterns revea… 3 minutes ago

931wzak

93.1 WZAK Michelle Obama Reveals She’s Dealing With ‘Low-Grade’ Depression https://t.co/nB1dqOrNLb https://t.co/jx5x690r5s 4 minutes ago

ProtagonistGrp

Protagonist Group Michelle Obama Reveals She Is Suffering From â??Low-Grade Depressionâ?? Due to â??Continued Racial Unrestâ?? That P… https://t.co/G2H5XZLSvO 10 minutes ago

XxHellCatxX420

XxHellCatxX🍻🇵🇷🇺🇸💅🏼 RT @balleralert: Michelle Obama Reveals She Is Battling “Low-Grade Depression” Amid Racial Tensions & Trump’s Handling Of The Murders Of Bl… 10 minutes ago

kathy03883499

kathy RT @TMZ: Michelle Obama Says She's Dealing with 'Low-Grade Depression' https://t.co/hziTkgSjY9 15 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Michelle Obama Talks About "Low Grade Depression" [Video]

Michelle Obama Talks About "Low Grade Depression"

Former First Lady Michelle Obama says she's suffering from a "low-grade depression." Obama says her depression has been brought on by several factors: the pandemic, race relations in the US and the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:28Published