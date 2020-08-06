Michelle Obama Reveals She Has 'Low-Grade Depression'

Michelle Obama Reveals She Has 'Low-Grade Depression' The former first lady made the admission on the latest episode of 'The Michelle Obama Podcast' on Wednesday.

She said that "some form of low-grade depression" has been weighing on her in recent weeks.

Obama cited the pressures of the coronavirus pandemic and "racial strife" as triggers for the condition.

She added that she finds it "frustrating" that many Americans continue to refuse to wear masks.

