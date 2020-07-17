Former First Lady Michelle Obama Opens Up About Mental Health: 'I Am Dealing With Some Form Of Low-Grade Depression'

KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO In a new podcast, former first lady @MichelleObama admitted to suffering from “low-grade depression” for several re… https://t.co/59QloRuTiI 21 seconds ago

ModernDayHueyP. RT @thehill: “The idea that what this country is going through shouldn’t have any effect on us — that we all should just feel OK all the ti… 37 seconds ago

Kathy Chaney-Grooms RT @CNN: Former first lady Michelle Obama says she's suffering from "low-grade depression" due to the coronavirus pandemic, race relations… 5 minutes ago

Cyborg The Black Deplorable Well, when you’re a man taking female hormones to maintain the look of a female there is bound to be some mental is… https://t.co/lzQVIFfVaf 7 minutes ago

Evening Standard Insider Former First Lady and forever queen @MichelleObama wants her fans to know she's doing just fine after opening up ab… https://t.co/2ZcOSV3wD0 8 minutes ago