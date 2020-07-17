Global  
 

Former First Lady Michelle Obama Opens Up About Mental Health: 'I Am Dealing With Some Form Of Low-Grade Depression'
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Former First Lady Michelle Obama Opens Up About Mental Health: 'I Am Dealing With Some Form Of Low-Grade Depression'

Former First Lady Michelle Obama Opens Up About Mental Health: 'I Am Dealing With Some Form Of Low-Grade Depression'

Michelle Obama says the pandemic, race relations in the U.S. and the political strife surrounding it all is to blame, and she's not alone.

CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

