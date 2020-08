Dr. Fauci Says US Can Get COVID-19 Numbers ‘Way Down’ by Election Day

Dr. Fauci Says US Can Get COVID-19 Numbers ‘Way Down’ by Election Day Dr. Anthony Fauci once again emphasized the importance of hand-washing, mask-wearing and social distancing.

Anthony Fauci, via CNN Arizona's coronavirus case numbers have dropped after enforcing health protocols.

Fauci views this as a sign of hope.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases also said that COVID-19 may never be eradicated, but it can be controlled.

Anthony Fauci, via CNN