Anniversary of 2019 ICE raids across Mississippi plants

Several mississippi plants.

And today the government said it is far from over.

We are here to talk about the four new indictments that we've released as matt said it involves managers, hr personnel and supervisors attorney, southern district ) of the four people indicted by a federal grand jury one is from our viewing area.

.

Hurst said carolyn johnson of kosciusko was a human resources manager at pearl river foods in carthage.

A federal grand jury indicted johnson for harboring illegal aliens and one count of wire fraud.

He said she is expected to appear in federal court this afternoon on those felony charges.

In august 2019, hundreds of people were detained in raids across mississippi by u.s. immigration and customs enforcement (ice).

The raids took place over one morning, at seven locations across mississippi, with 680 people detained (nearly 300 later released) in the largest single-state worksite enforcement operation in the nation's history.

Law enforcement