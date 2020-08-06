Midmorning With Aundrea - August 6, 2020 (Part 2)

(Part 2 of 2) "Big Brother" is back for an all new season, but is this Reality TV dinosaur on its last legs?

: what has 94 hd cameras, 113 microphones and 16 houseguests vying for half a million dollars?

Big brother is back!

Celebrating 20 years on the air, big brother's 22nd season will be an all-star edition featuring a newly renovated house .

Host julie chen moonves has your inside look in this guided tour of the new bb all-star loft!

Top: "expect th unexpected, big brother fans.

Your favorite summer addiction is back.

Your welcome.

Big brother cameras, take it away and show our viewers the bb all star loft."

:14: "let's enter th living room where the big brother all stars get the literal star treatment with a gigantic wall full of 1,152 illuminated pegs front and center.

The living room also features the trusty big brother chess set living beneath the stars."

:36: "this year' kitchen pays homage to some of the biggest all- star moments from the past two decades of big brother."

:45: "the loung celebrates the big brother term showmances.

What is big brother without showmances?

The lounge, which has a fun and flirty look features custom monogrammed toss pillows of enduring couples from seasons past."

1:01: "this season the never evicted fan-favorite big brother rubber duck finally gets its due.

Hundreds of rubber ducks will adorn the walls of the bathroom from the showers to the sinks."

1:14: "let's chec out the bedrooms. the first bedroom showcases the houseguests' superhero side with back issues of bb comics illustrating the walls of the room.

Custom printed duvet covers, spider web-like framing and 3d printed rocket ships make this the perfect heroes headquarters or villain's layer."

1:38: "this bedroo centers on the one thing big brother could not exist without - the camera.

45, 35- millimeter cameras fill the room while 127 black and white photos highlighting freezeframe moments from the 20 year history of big brother hang from the wires on the walls."

1:59: "the sid bedroom celebrates a major symbol of the game - the big brother key.

Cut silhouette key shaped columns capped with glass globes bring up the padded leather walls.

The room also features 41 framed house keys."

2:18 "movin upstairs the house contains an industrial bridge overlooking the kitchen and living room.

The view from up there showcases the warehouse windows.

The space features an oversized day bed surrounded by string lights and splashing contemporary art."

2:36: "and now let' check out the head of household suite.

This season, hoh will reign in an elegant, refined and comfortable suite featuring great skylights revealing a twilight city skyline.

And at the center of it all a plush king size bed facing a royal blue velvet sofa."

2:57: "and that's ou tour.

I'm julie chen moonves from somewhere near the big brother house, i'll see you soon."

This summer marks big brother's 20th anniversary since debuting on cbs television network on july 5, 2000 and its 22nd season.

This season is the second time in the series history to feature an all- star cast.