DeWine 'feeling fine' after testing positive for COVID-19
Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:28s - Published
DeWine 'feeling fine' after testing positive for COVID-19

DeWine 'feeling fine' after testing positive for COVID-19

Gov.

DeWine had taken a test Thursday as part of protocol to meet President Donald Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.

'We're going to keep pushing': DeWine addresses Ohioans after testing positive for Covid-19

Hours after testing positive for Covid-19, Gov. Mike DeWine told Ohioans he plans to continue...
bizjournals - Published


Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for COVID-19

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the governor’s office Thursday. He took a test as part of a standard protocol to greet President Donald Trump in Cleveland.

Credit: WJW     Duration: 01:08Published