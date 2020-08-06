Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bride poses for wedding pictures as Beirut explosion happens
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Bride poses for wedding pictures as Beirut explosion happens
Bride poses for wedding pictures as Beirut explosion happens
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

A bride was having her wedding day photoshoot when the explosion happened in Beirut, Lebanon, on August 4.

Israel Seblani was posing for pictures with wedding photographer Mahmoud Nakib when the blast ripped through the city killing at least 137 people and injuring around 5,000 others.

Footage shows how the scene turned bliss into chaos as buildings shook, glass windows smash and debris fell around the wedding party.

The group ran for cover while elsewhere in the city shocked residents came to terms with the deadly explosion.

A state of emergency was later declared as rescuers battled to find those who were still missing.

The president of Lebanon, Michel Aoun, said the blast was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely in a warehouse in the port area of the city.

In a region that was already struggling with economic and political unrest, many have accused the authorities of corruption, neglect and mismanagement.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

IrishSunOnline

The Irish Sun Moment bride runs for her life in Beirut blast as she poses for wedding pics https://t.co/mKSfRK5Jsh 1 day ago

MelanieLawson13

Melanie Lawson Stunning pictures of a bride posing at a devastating moment. Video shows Beirut blast as bride poses on her weddin… https://t.co/gzxJvNABvY 1 day ago

Arnold__Simon

Simon Arnold RT @ScottishSun: Moment bride runs for her life in Beirut blast as she poses for wedding pics https://t.co/WQ1MURq87v https://t.co/zuuyYqL… 1 day ago

ScottishSun

The Scottish Sun Moment bride runs for her life in Beirut blast as she poses for wedding pics https://t.co/WQ1MURq87v https://t.co/zuuyYqLvNC 2 days ago

hellofaread

Hell Of A Read Horrifying footage shows moment bride runs for her life during Beirut blast as she poses for wedding pic 💍 👰… https://t.co/ykacSsFu3i 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Bride Describes Moment Beirut Explosion Turned Wedding Photo Shoot Into Chaos [Video]

Bride Describes Moment Beirut Explosion Turned Wedding Photo Shoot Into Chaos

A smiling bride was in the middle of posing for wedding photos when was suddenly knocked over by the massive explosion in Beirut.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:04Published
Beirut explosion: Wedding photo shoot video captures blast: watch the video | Oneindia News [Video]

Beirut explosion: Wedding photo shoot video captures blast: watch the video | Oneindia News

Video shows a bridal photoshoot which was interrupted by the massive explosion which tore through the Lebanese capital of Beirut. The video shows how the bride in her bridal wear is running around amid..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:04Published
Beirut: The bride being photographed as blast hit [Video]

Beirut: The bride being photographed as blast hit

Israa Seblani was posing for her wedding photographs when the huge explosion shook the nearby port area of Beirut.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:02Published