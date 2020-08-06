Bride poses for wedding pictures as Beirut explosion happens

A bride was having her wedding day photoshoot when the explosion happened in Beirut, Lebanon, on August 4.

Israel Seblani was posing for pictures with wedding photographer Mahmoud Nakib when the blast ripped through the city killing at least 137 people and injuring around 5,000 others.

Footage shows how the scene turned bliss into chaos as buildings shook, glass windows smash and debris fell around the wedding party.

The group ran for cover while elsewhere in the city shocked residents came to terms with the deadly explosion.

A state of emergency was later declared as rescuers battled to find those who were still missing.

The president of Lebanon, Michel Aoun, said the blast was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely in a warehouse in the port area of the city.

In a region that was already struggling with economic and political unrest, many have accused the authorities of corruption, neglect and mismanagement.