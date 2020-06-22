Global  
 

Ferrari takes aim at Aston Martin with new Roma
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Ferrari unveils its new Roma model, the latest four-seat GT car from theItalian manufacturer.

It's powered by a 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 enginewhich takes it to a top speed of 199mph.

Vettel expects tight margins at Austria double-header [Video]

Vettel expects tight margins at Austria double-header

Sebastian Vettel believes the back-to-back races in Austria at the start of the Formula One season will be decided on slim margins and his Ferrari team will need to fine-tune their racing strategy to remain competitive over two weeks.

