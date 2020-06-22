Ferrari takes aim at Aston Martin with new Roma

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ferrari Italian sports car manufacturer
Diddy's Son King Combs Injured in Wild Ferrari vs. Tesla CrashDiddy’s son, King Combs, got smoked in his Ferrari by a Tesla, and though both drivers were okay, the guy in the Tesla got taken away in cuffs. King was..
TMZ.com
Vettel expects tight margins at Austria double-header
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:46Published
Aston Martin English manufacturer of luxury sports cars and grand tourers
Ferrari's new Roma coupe aims to take on Aston Martin and Mercedes
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:16Published
UK factories suffer worst quarter on record - CBI
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:14Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources