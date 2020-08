Corinth School District reports more COVID-19 cases Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:46s - Published 1 minute ago The Corinth School District reported more COVID-19 cases. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SUPERINTENDENT.WHO IS ALSO SEEN POSITIVE CASESAT HIS SCHOOL?ACCORDING TO A STATEMENTRELEASED BY THE CAR IN THATSCHOOL DISTRICT AS OF THISMORNING THERE HAVE BEEN EIGHTPOSITIVE COVID-19 CASES IN THEDISTRICT SINCE SCHOOL REOPENEDTWO WEEKS AGO DISTRICT OFFICIALSSAY THEY HAVE CONDUCTED CONTACTTRACING FOR ANYONE WHO WASWITHIN SIX FEET OF THE INFECTEDINDIVIDUALS FOR MORE THAN 15MINUTES OUR NURSES TEACHERS ANDADMINISTRATORS HAVE BEEN ABLE TOTAKE CHARTS AND INFORMATION FROMACTIVITIES THAT WE’VE HAD ANDCONDUCT THAT CONTACT TRACING INA VERY EXPEDITIOUS MANNER MORETHAN 120 INDIVIDUALS ANDINCLUDING STUDENTS WITHIN THEDISTRICT HAVE BEEN QUARANTINED.SUPERINTENDENT LEE CHILDRESS’SSAYS IF THERE IS AN OUTBREAK INTHE DISTRICT OFFICIALS ALREADYHAVE A PLAN IN PLACE AND IF WESEE AN IMMEDIATE SURGE OR SPIKEHERE WITH IN CORINTH AND ALCORNCOUNTY, THEN WE COULD LOOK ATREVERTING TO ONE OR TWO OF THEPROPOSED MODELS THAT WE HAVE.THE ALL THE CORN SCHOOL DISTRICTOFFICE, WHICH IS IN CORINTH HASALSO REPORTED POSITIVE TEST TOBIGGERS BUILD HIGH SCHOOLSTUDENTS TESTED POSITIVE THEDISTRICT WHICH STARTED SCHOOL TOWEDNESDAY NOTED NEITHER OF THETWO STUDENTS HAVE ATTENDED ACLASS IS SO FAR THIS YEARFAMILIES IN THE HEALTH OF STAFFMEMBERS ARE IS EXTREMELYIMPORTANT AND THAT’S WHY IT’SVERY IMPORTANT FOR A SCHOOLDISTRICT TO BE MINDFUL OF WHATITS COMMUNITY NUMBERS ARE ANDTHAT’S WHY WE LOOK AT OURCOMMUNITY NUMBERS ON EACH DAYTHREE NON-ESSENTIAL EMPLOYEESTHE ALTAR COIN SCHOOL DISTRICTHAVE ALSO TES





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Will more school districts follow Hillsborough County and start the school year virtually?



Going fully virtual is an option we’re learning more school districts in Tampa Bay may be considering after Hillsborough County became the first in the Tampa Bay area to announce school will be fully.. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:47 Published 1 hour ago All NY schools meet reopening standard: Gov



[NFA] New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday said that all school districts in his state, once the epicenter of the nation's COVID-19 crisis, could open for in-person learning in the fall based on.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:45 Published 1 hour ago Jersey City Schools Will Only Have Remote Learning



The Jersey City Board of Education voted to start the school year with entirely remote learning. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:23 Published 2 hours ago